The Farm Show begins with a small crowd, but plenty of enthusiasm.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show has long been a January tradition.

Almost 500,000 people attend the eight-day show, which is the country’s largest indoor agricultural event.

As the Farm Show opened today amid rising COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations in the state, attendance was noticeably lower, at least in the morning.

Unlike previous years, finding a parking spot was simple, and traffic on Cameron Street moved smoothly.

The usual throngs of visitors were not present inside the complex.

“There’s a lot of space to move around in.”

“There aren’t as many people here, but it appears to be a little easier to maneuver around,” said Lower Paxton Township resident Joe Sherrick.

Every year, he attends the show with his wife, Kathy, and their daughter, Tiffany.

The family was contemplating attending the high school rodeo after stopping by the rabbit display.

The Farm Show is open until the end of January.

The event, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, is back on track this year.

In response to safety concerns, organizers said they’ve taken steps such as widening aisles to reduce crowding and congestion, as well as upgrading the complex’s HVAC system to improve air flow.

The complex strongly encourages the use of masks, but they are not required.

The majority of visitors did not wear masks in the morning.

Outside the New Holland Arena, vendors like Tom Ferguson of Key Largo, Florida, who sell souvenirs like t-shirts and jewelry, are glad to be back.

For 41 years, he has sold merchandise at the Farm Show.

“We look forward to it anyway,” Ferguson said, “and, of course, this year, in light of what’s going on, we’re in a good place right now.”

People want to get out, he said, and he expects a bumper year at the Farm Show based on what he’s seen at other fairs and craft events.

Vendors in the food court, like Matt Strite of the Pennsylvania State Horticultural Association, are hoping for a better turnout today after a slow start on Friday.

Attendance at Friday’s food court preview was down, according to several vendors, including Strite.

He’s hoping that the weather and other factors will cooperate…

