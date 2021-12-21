The fascinating history of a traditional Christmas dinner, as well as why we eat our favorite holiday dishes.

Some date back to the Middle Ages, while others are surprisingly contemporary.

Christmas was not created by a single epoch.

Nobody changed the way it was commemorated.

While much of the surface adornment of modern Christmas can be traced back to one or two decades (most notably the 1840s), there are deeper themes that span the centuries.

One of them is eating.

We rarely feast in the traditional sense, with connotations of hospitality and invited guests eating lavishly at our expense, preferring instead a more practical modern version, pared down to a few lucky diners eating a variety of unusual foods.

We’ve been eating and drinking excessively in the middle of winter since before Christmas was a word, and it appears that we’ll keep doing so for as long as we can.

But, despite appearances, the things we consume are not set in stone.

Our dinners, like the context in which we eat them, have evolved.

The American food website The Spruce Eats made headlines in 2019 when it published a recipe for a “classic British Christmas treat”: a mincemeat and apple tart with minced beef as the base.

Across the Atlantic, howls of laughter could be heard, and the recipe was changed.

However, as several commenters pointed out at the time, the original mincemeats were indeed made of minced meat.

For the wealthy, medieval cuisine included a variety of dishes based on heady, sweet–sour flavors, combining meat with dried or fresh fruit, spice, and sugar – which was treated as a spice because it was expensive and used sparingly.

Celebration meals invariably included such pies.

This type of mincemeat pie became increasingly associated with Christmas by the late Tudor period.

Throughout the 18th century, the amount of meat in mince pies decreased.

By the Victorian era, the meat-to-fruit ratio had dropped dramatically, and by the twentieth century, mincemeat was almost entirely devoid of meat, with only beef suet remaining as a reminder of a much heftier past.

Mince pies, like plum puddings, had become an integral part of many people’s Christmas celebrations by that time.

Gingerbread is a popular dessert in the United States.

