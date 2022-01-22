The Fast and the Furious (ish): BBC Three’s ‘high-octane’ tractor-racing show returns to the small screen.

The Fast and the Furious (ish): BBC Three’s ‘high-octane’ tractor-racing show returns to television.

Famers race’souped up’ tractors for a BBC Three show dubbed ‘junior Top Gear’ by insiders.

Relaunching BBC Three, the youth channel known for raunchy dating and reality shows, is not an obvious choice.

The channel’s return to television will be highlighted, however, by a series that invites young farmers to demonstrate their tractor-driving skills.

The Fast and the Furious (ish), a painful parody of the racing action film franchise Fast and Furious, pits teams of tractor racers against each other in the hopes of demonstrating that “rural competitiveness can be converted into high-octane entertainment.”

Driving teams from across the UK will manoeuver “souped-up” tractors for a show described by insiders as “junior Top Gear” on BBC Three, which is aimed at diverting viewers aged 15-35 away from YouTube.

Tom Pemberton, a real-life Lancashire farmer who runs a hugely popular Instagram account that gives an insight into life on the farm, is the host of The Fast And Farmer (ish).

With Channel 5’s documentary series Our Yorkshire Farm proving a surprise ratings hit, the series could capitalize on viewer interest in farm-themed TV shows.

The BBC believes the format, which was created by Northern Ireland production company Alleycats, will appeal to a younger audience.

“With 11 million people living in rural areas of the UK, roughly a quarter of whom are under 30, The Fast And The Farmer(ish) provides a glimpse into the lives of young farmers in an entertaining new competitive series that showcases tractor-driving talent,” a spokesman said.

The Fast… promises a series of “creative challenges” that will put competitors’ “driving skills and vehicle power” to the test.

On February 1, BBC Three will return to TV screens after a six-year hiatus when it became an online-only service.

Later, BBC executives admitted that the move resulted in a loss of visibility for BBC Three shows and reversed the decision.

Eating With My Ex, a dating show, and Drag Race UK Vs. The World, a BBC reality show that pits returning contestants against international stars from the Drag Race franchise, are among the shows on the return’s launch night schedule.

Fleabag, the breakout comedy hit that debuted digitally on BBC Three and was later transferred to, will also be shown again.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

