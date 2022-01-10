The faster the pandemic is over, the more people who get vaccinated.

Seeing the British public respond positively and come forward in droves for Covid-19 vaccines and boosters has given me hope.

I wish the pandemic were over already, but I am a realist.

Things are much better than they were in 2020; the end is in sight, but we aren’t quite there yet.

Omicron is a particularly aggravating and unwelcome development in this pandemic.

It is by far the most contagious variant to emerge, resulting in unprecedented numbers of cases in the UK.

Hospital admissions are still a bit hit-or-miss, and will be for a few more weeks, but there’s no doubt we’re in a much better position than we were in 2020 and early 2021, thanks to an excellent vaccine program.

Although Omicron has reduced the likelihood of hospitalization, it still sends thousands of people to the hospital.

The NHS is under enormous strain, which will have an impact on non-Covid care.

People in their twenties and thirties are being admitted to hospitals.

For example, we’re seeing a lot of pregnant women being admitted with Covid right now.

It saddens me that so much of this could have been avoided.

Vaccines are safe, effective, and the only way to recover from the pandemic and return to normalcy.

You may have heard that our vaccines aren’t as effective against Omicron as they are against Alpha and Delta.

True, but the protection against hospitalization risk with Covid-19 after boosting is still well over 80%.

According to data, more than 60% of adults admitted to hospital critical care with Covid-19 in December 2021 were unvaccinated, and over 90% had not received a booster.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Covid live blog.

A booster also lowers your chances of becoming infected in the first place, which is critical for preventing the virus from spreading to others who are more vulnerable.

Boosters, in a nutshell, are an important part of our defense.

A total of 51 million Britons have received their first dose, 47 million have received their second, and 35 million have received their booster.

But this isn’t enough; we must complete the task.

More people are needed to get their first, second, or booster shots.

The more people who get those crucial vaccinations, the fewer people will end up in hospitals, and the pandemic will be over sooner.

That is all there is to it.