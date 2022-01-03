The fate of Prince Andrew hangs in the balance as a judge decides whether the sex assault case will proceed TOMORROW.

Tomorrow, a judge will decide whether or not to dismiss Prince Andrew’s sex case.

The duke’s lawyers will argue in New York that Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit should be dismissed.

They claim a deal she made with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2009 exempts him from legal action.

According to the duchess’ team, a 2009 agreement between her and Jeffrey Epstein, which was published for the first time yesterday, exempts him from legal action.

She agreed to stop taking action against “second parties” in it, but she doesn’t mention the Duke.

Andrew, who denied Virginia’s claims that he danced with her in 2001 by claiming he couldn’t sweat, may not be out of the woods, according to lawyers who spoke to The Sun.

“Andrew is going to have a hard time on this — it’s not clear-cut for his lawyers at all,” Spencer Kuvin, who represents victims of paedo Epstein, said.

I believe he will have to continue to sweat over this lawsuit for some time.

That is, if he is capable.”

Virginia, 38, claims that when she was 17 years old, Andrew, 61, sexually assaulted her three times.

He denies it and claims he has no recollection of meeting her, despite the fact that they were photographed together.

She signed a £371,000 deal with Epstein, according to the document released yesterday.

It shielded “second parties” from legal action, including Epstein’s employees.

Anyone “who could have been included as a potential defendant” is also set free, according to the document.

Andrew Brettler, the duke’s US lawyer, will argue that Andrew is covered by the agreement.

“The release is irrelevant to Ms Giuffre’s claim against Prince Andrew,” Virginia’s lawyer, David Bois, said.

“It doesn’t say anything about Prince Andrew.”

He couldn’t have been a ‘potential defendant’ in Epstein’s settled case in Florida because it involved federal claims he wasn’t involved in.

Prince Andrew was not covered by the release, according to the parties involved.”

The video hearing will be presided over by Judge Lewis Kaplan in New York, though it is unclear when he will rule.

Andrew’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex-trafficking last week.

“I think Andrew’s reputation has been damaged for ever, regardless of today’s decision,” said Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell, and The Palace.

