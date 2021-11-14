The father claims that his 11-year-old son was ‘offered drugs’ during a £6,000 TUI Jamaican ‘holiday from hell.’

The father claims his 11-year-old son was ‘offered drugs’ during a £6,000 TUI Jamaican ‘holiday from hell.’

On October 21, Nottingham father David Wright, 44, his partner, and their two children flew from Manchester Airport to the Caribbean on a TUI package holiday.

However, he claims that things went downhill from there, claiming that the Royalton Negril hotel turned into a “nightmare stay” and that his 11-year-old son was “offered drugs.” Despite the fact that the hotel has refuted many of David’s claims, he described parts of the trip as “shocking.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he told Nottinghamshire Live. “It smelled like weed was burning everywhere – around the hotel, around the pool,” he said.

The lifts at the Royalton Negril hotel in Jamaica were photographed by David Wright

David claims that his 11-year-old son Tom was approached and offered drugs on the beach behind the hotel.

“This guy came up to me on the beach and offered me drugs,” he said.

“With his nose, he was sneezing.”

I approached one of the security guards, who was just sitting around the pool on his phone, and asked him to point him out – these guys were quite intimidating.

They did nothing at all.

They’d been waiting to see what would happen.

It was a total flop.

“

He also claimed that the floorboards, room safe, and air conditioning were all broken.

The family claims that they were forced to queue for at least 30 minutes every morning for breakfast, and that they were locked out of their hotel room from 3 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. on their last full day.

“My fаmily was crying,” he said, “and I was complaining so much that they threatened to call security on me at the end.”

We eventually got in because the luggage handler had a skeleton key, but…

