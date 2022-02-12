The father of a ‘incel’ gunman in Plymouth says he’s ashamed of his son but warns police not to issue him a gun license.

The father of the ‘incel’ gunman in Plymouth says he’s ashamed of his son, but warns police not to issue him a gun license.

Mark Davison said he told Devon and Cornwall Police in 2017 that he didn’t want his son to get a shotgun license because he was worried about his mental health.

The father of the gunman who killed five people in Plymouth said he is “ashamed” of his son’s actions but warned police not to give him a gun license.

Jake Davison went on a killing spree in Keyham, Plymouth, in August of last year, killing his mother and four others, including a three-year-old girl.

His father, Mark Davison, said he had no idea “what was going on with him” that led to these events.

“If I could say sorry any better than I can, if I could change it, I really would,” he told the BBC.

“I apologise and apologise again.”

Since his divorce from Jake’s mother, Maxine, Mr Davison said he had only had intermittent contact with his son.

After spending time in prison, he claimed that discovering his Christian faith helped him turn his life around.

His son had committed the murders just weeks after Devon and Cornwall Police had returned his shotgun and license to him.

Following an argument, the 22-year-old shot and killed his mother Maxine Davison at her home on August 12th.

He then shot Sophie Martyn, three, and her father Lee Martyn, 43, while they were walking their dog in Biddick Drive, in front of horrified onlookers.

After shooting Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park, Davison shot Kate Shepherd, 66, on Henderson Place.

Before armed officers could reach him, he shot and injured two others before turning the gun on himself.

“That three-year-old little girl, and the other victims,” said Mr Davison.

“People going about their daily lives, going to the park, shopping, walking the dog, or whatever.”

“Whatever Jake’s mitigation was, it wasn’t a defense.”

That wasn’t something he should have done.

He shouldn’t have been carrying a gun to begin with.”

Jake Davison’s social media activity revealed an obsession with “incel” culture, which translates to “involuntary celibate,” as well as a fascination with guns and the United States.

His father claimed that he had first informed the authorities about his son’s whereabouts.

