The father of two believes he has been blessed with a bruise that depicts Jesus’ face.

A DAD believes he has been blessed with a bruise that resembles Jesus’ face.

Jamie Hales, 37, noticed the Christ-like brown and yellow contusion on his left upper arm.

He and his friends believe they can make out a head, eyes, moustache, beard, and flowing locks.

“I’m not religious,” Jamie quipped.

If I were, I’d take it as proof that I’m the new Messiah.”

The factory worker believes he injured himself during a shift and discovered the mark while watching Netflix’s The Unforgivable.

“I thought, ‘Ooh, what’s that?’ It looked like a face, so I took a picture,” he continued.

“I sat there studying it, then sent it to friends and family to see what they thought.”

Pat Hales, the mother, also posted the photo to Facebook.

The bruise was compared to Santa Claus, Charles Darwin, and even Jamie.

The sinister Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin and US cult leader Charles Manson are less favorable doppelgangers.

“It’s nice to be semi-famous because the son of God appeared on my arm,” Jamie, a father of two from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, joked.

“It was just for a laugh, and it didn’t change my mind about religion.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 0207 782 4104.

You can contact us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

We, too, pay for videos.

To add yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, get The Sun newspaper delivered for free by clicking here.