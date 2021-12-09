The FBI is looking into the ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ letters after creepy notes were sent to TV stations in the style of the murderer.

The FBI is looking into the ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ letters, which were sent to TV stations in the style of the murderer.

After receiving a strange letter from someone claiming to be the “Chinese Zodiac Killer,” the FBI launched an investigation.

On Wednesday night, the bureau told local media outlets not to open the letters and to be on the lookout for more in the coming days.

To preserve any possible DNA evidence, investigators are asking recipients not to open them.

The strange notes were received by all of the Albany-based stations.

The FBI stated in a statement that there is no immediate threat to the community, but refused to comment further due to an ongoing investigation.

At this time, the contents of the notes are unknown.

During the 1960s, the Zodiac Killer terrorized the San Francisco area, killing at least five people, though investigators believe the death toll could be significantly higher.

During the height of their reign of terror, the anonymous killer sent over 20 taunting letters to police and the media, some of which included ciphers that have yet to be cracked.

If their letters were not printed, they would even threaten more violence.

While the killer has never been officially identified, a group of experts known as The Case Breakers claimed earlier this year that they had cracked the case, naming the Zodiac as Gary Poste, who died in 2018.

They also claimed to have connected Poste to a sixth slaying hundreds of miles away from San Francisco, which had never been linked to the Zodiac before.

The cops were skeptical.

The group, which is made up of retired FBI agents and others, announced on Saturday that they had made a new breakthrough in their investigation.

“Five police and state agencies refused to cooperate when The Case Breakers approached them about a new Zodiac suspect last spring,” the experts said.

“However, last week, Thomas J Colbert, the man in charge of the 10-year cold case team, received a tip from his long-time sources in Gary Francis Poste’s remote town: They had confirmed the existence of an evidentiary goldmine.”

Before he died, according to the group, Poste “gave away his weapons, pistol parts, gunpowder, bullets and shell casings – over a thousand, involving 25 different calibers – to his favorite locals.”

The aforementioned items were “idle” in “basements and closets,” according to the group.

The Case Breakers have now boxed up their “historic haul” and sent it to labs in three different states to be processed.

The FBI told The Sun last month that the Zodiac Killer case is still open…

