The FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 in the search for the ‘Route 91 bandit,’ who has robbed 11 banks in four states.

The FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 for information on the ‘Route 91 bandit,’ who has robbed 11 banks in four states.

As part of their search for him, FBI detectives have offered a (dollar)10,000 reward to the public.

According to police, the spree took place over the course of five months, with the first incident occurring on September 9 last year in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

The suspect is said to have targeted financial institutions in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

According to the FBI, the most recent robbery took place on January 27 in Greenfield, Massachusetts.

According to cops, the suspect earned the moniker “Route 91 bandit” because the banks he allegedly targeted were off Interstate 91.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, Joseph R Bonavolonta, warned that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to CNN, in at least six of the robberies, the “Route 91 bandit” allegedly threatened to use a firearm and attempted to enter the bank vault.

The FBI released surveillance footage of the suspect inside a bank in Athol, Massachusetts on November 5 as part of their investigation.

He’s dressed in a jumper with the words Post University emblazoned across the front.

He walks into the bank and hands a piece of paper to a desk employee.

The suspect is then seen in a room with three bank employees.

What is said in the video is unknown, but two workers are later seen handing the suspect a wad of cash, which he places in an envelope.

The “Route 91 Bandit” is last seen leaving the scene a few minutes later.

“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately,” said Joseph R Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

“We need to put an end to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt,” he urged.

The suspected bank robber is described as being between 5’6″ and 5’8″ tall, with a hood or hat and white sneakers.

The FBI is offering (dollar)10,000 to anyone who can help identify, apprehend, and convict the suspect.

