The federal courthouse could be converted into luxury apartments and restaurants, including a’sky bar,’ according to plans.

The former federal courthouse could be converted into luxury apartments and restaurants, including a’sky bar.’

Hundreds of new residents could be relocated to the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and Courthouse in downtown Harrisburg.

In December, an online auction sold the 11-story, 251,000-square-foot building at 228 Walnut St. for (dollar)10.01 million.

The transaction was completed in January.

RRF Building LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in the Bronx, New York, is listed as the buyer on county documents and has now been identified as a Global Ocean Investments affiliate.

The company announced plans for the building, which will be known as “The Federal,” on Friday.

The plans call for 288 luxury residential apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms.

A penthouse-only floor will also be included in the structure.

There will be an outdoor heated pool, two restaurants, and a bar on the rooftop level.

One restaurant will serve fine dining, while the other will serve “upmarket casual.”

Officials hope to partner with a local restaurant, but nothing has been decided yet.

“The Sky Bar” is the name that will be given to the bar.

Two more restaurants are planned for the former courtrooms and the building’s basement.

There would also be a health club with daily classes, a co-working space, and meeting and conference rooms at the facility.

Construction is expected to begin once the current tenants vacate the premises, subject to government approvals.

The project will be finished in 2024 or 2025.

In a news release, Global Ocean Investments founder and CEO Justin Etzin said, “We aim to create the most desirable residential address in Harrisburg with cutting edge separate facilities you would normally see in an international 5* hotel.”

However, according to a real estate listing on LoopNet.com, Global Ocean Investments has put the building up for sale for (dollar)22 million.

“Global Ocean Investments has projects all over the world and invests in real estate for such projects,” Global Ocean Investments’ Sara Carter said in an e-mail.

“It is standard practice to list all buildings for sale during the planning and development stages of a project.”

Our projects frequently attract other investors who join us in…

