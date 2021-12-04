The federal government has given the green light to begin construction on the Hudson River tunnel, which will provide ‘faster, more reliable rail service.’

The federal government has given the green light to begin construction on a Hudson River tunnel aimed at providing “faster, more reliable rail service.”

The Gateway Tunnel project has cleared a major and final bureaucratic hurdle, with the US Army Corps of Engineers issuing a permit to allow construction of the tunnel and tracks through the Meadowlands and under the Hudson River.

Once funding is secured, construction of the (dollar)12.3 billion project to build two new tunnels and rehabilitate the existing 111-year-old tunnels will begin in summer 2023.

The permits are the “last major federal approval” required to make a 2023 construction start date more realistic for skeptic commuters, some of whom questioned whether they’d live to see it completed.

The Hudson Tunnel Project has received all federal and environmental permits, according to the Federal Infrastructure Permitting Dashboard, with a big checkmark.

The US Army Corps of Engineers Permit was jointly applied for by Amtrak and NJ Transit.

“With the Gateway Project’s permit approval, commuters across the region are one step closer to faster, more reliable rail service,” said Zoe Baldwin, Regional Plan Association’s New Jersey Director.

“This is a huge step forward for this project, and it demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to it.”

To keep the momentum going, we need a better financial rating from the Federal Transit Administration as soon as possible.”

The tunnel expands Penn Station’s capacity, allowing more trains to be sent to and from the station, as well as providing access to NJ Transit lines that do not go to New York.

The tunnels are an important component of Amtrak’s high-speed rail and Northeast Corridor improvements.

It would eliminate delays caused by infrastructure issues with the old tunnels, which were built in 1910.

“This step brings us closer to the start of construction on the Hudson Tunnel Project, which is part of the country’s single-largest critical infrastructure project,” said Gov. Cuomo.

In a statement, Phil Murphy said

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with our Biden Administration partners, New York, Amtrak, and our Congressional delegation to complete the Gateway Program.”

Officials with the Gateway Development Corporation said last month that federal funding for the $12.3 billion Gateway rail tunnel under the Hudson River could be in place by the end of 2022.

