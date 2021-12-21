The film censor has upgraded the age ratings for Star Wars and Lord of the Rings, making them’scareier’ today.

When classic films are submitted for re-release to the BBFC, they are judged against changing standards of potential harm and offence.

Film censors have ruled that Darth Vader’s lightsaber wielding and battle scenes in The Lord of the Rings are scarier now than when they were first released on screen.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) quietly upgraded the age ratings of the biggest blockbuster movies of the past 50 years, according to an exclusive analysis for irevealed.

The BBFC must “keep in step with the direction in which society is moving,” according to the film body, because viewers are particularly sensitive to depictions of horror, sex, drug use, and violence.

The Empire Strikes Back, Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Lord of the Rings, and Ghostbusters are just some of the classic films that the BBFC has reclassified in the last decade.

The BBFC is guided by 10,000-person public consultations.

The Empire Strikes Back’s original U rating “is no longer appropriate,” and the 1980 Star Wars sequel has been upgraded to PG.

The scene in which Darth Vader chops off Luke Skywalker’s wrist in the climactic lightsaber duel and the depiction of a “man being decapitated” during a dream sequence are both mentioned in the censor’s report.

Because a PG was “no longer reasonable and defensible under our current guidelines,” the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) was reclassified as a 12A.

“Creatures are decapitated or have limbs cut off, exposing blood for a brief moment.”

“Regular fantasy battle scenes involving stabbing, slashing, and arrow impacts” were noted by the censors.

Due to a scene in which a ghost appears to perform a sex act on a man, Ghostbusters (1984) is upgraded from a PG to a 12A.

“This provides a fascinating insight into how people’s tastes and standards change and develop over time – and will continue to do so in the future,” Chris Davies, BBFC Compliance Manager, told i.

It is our responsibility to keep up with the times through research and outreach.

