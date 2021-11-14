The final COP26 agreement represents the continuation of decades of climate failure.

Is this what it looks like when the world ends?

Not a blinding flash of nuclear self-annihilation, but death by a thousand paper cuts.

Reams of obfuscated text have poured out of Glasgow in the last fortnight.

An agreement was reached on Saturday afternoon, 72 hours after intense negotiations.

The conference president, Alok Sharma, praised the Glasgow Climate Pact as a significant step forward in humanity’s efforts to avert climate catastrophe through tears.

COP26 is, in reality, a continuation of decades of failure.

At this point in the crisis, even the most carefully crafted legal documents are just blah, blah, blah.

The Paris Agreement, signed in 2015 by the international community to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, was supposed to be delivered in Glasgow.

This necessitated significant reductions in fossil fuel usage.

Emissions are not only higher, but also increasing at near-record levels after six years.

We haven’t even begun to slow down, much less reduce our carbon footprint.

Continue to assert that our current political and economic systems can only limit global warming to one degree Celsius.

The temperature has risen to 5°C, which is bordering on irrаtionаl.

As a result, the most disappointing aspect of the COP26 was the lack of progress on the issue of loss and damages.

Climate-related destruction and death are already happening in poorer, less industrialized countries, and rich, industrialized countries are being asked to pay for it.

These poorer countries have made very little contribution to climate change, but they are the ones who suffer the most.

Future COPs and the rest of humanity will struggle with this fundamental issue over the course of this century.

‘Arguing about how best to reаrrаnge the deck chаirs on the Titаnic is equivаlent to arguing about words and phrаses.’

More money will be needed to repair storm-damaged infrastructure, protect cities from rising sea levels, and put out raging wildfires as the effects of climate change worsen.

Things will get a lot worse if these effects interact.

The global food price crisis of 2007-2 sparked worldwide protests and violence.

The vast majority of people live in a technologically advanced, interconnected civilisation.

A civilisation that is becoming increasingly vulnerable to climаte change.

Consider how serious the situation is.

Compare that to the Climate Pаct of Glasgow…

Daily News from Infosurhoy