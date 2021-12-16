The final (dollar)300 payment for the child tax credit is being sent out tomorrow – here’s how you can get money.

THE final (dollar)300 child tax credit payment will begin to be distributed tomorrow, and here’s how to get some cash before the deadline.

Since July, eligible Americans have received up to (dollar)300 per month per child.

Families with children under the age of six received (dollar)300 under Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, while families with children aged six to seventeen received (dollar)250.

A one-time payment of (dollar)500 has been made to college-aged students between the ages of 18 and 24.

The final (dollar)500 child tax credit will be mailed on December 15, but there is still time for eligible families who have never registered.

Taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income (AGI) of:

Your amount is reduced by (dollar)50 for every (dollar)1,000 you earn above the phase-out level.

If you’re not sure if you qualify, you can use the IRS’s online tool.

You can also use the tool to claim any owed stimulus checks.

It’s also worth noting that if you received payments that you later found out you didn’t qualify for due to a change in your employment situation, you may be required to repay the IRS in 2022.

Advance payments will be deducted from the credit you can claim on your 2021 tax return.

Families who received all of the advance child tax credit payments will be eligible for the remaining (dollar)1800 credit when they file their taxes next year.

The IRS will send Letter 6419 in January 2022, detailing the total amount of advance child tax credit payments that taxpayers received in 2021.

Some families may have chosen not to receive advance payments earlier in the year, which means they will receive up to (dollar)3,600 per child once their taxes are filed.

The tax credit will also be available to parents expecting a baby in December.

