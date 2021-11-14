The final’stimulus check’ of $300 is due next month; here’s how some people can get $1,800 in 2022.

The final child tax credit payments for 2021 will be sent out next month, but some parents could be eligible for up to $1,800 next year.

The payments for this month will begin tomorrow, November 15, and the entire year’s balance will be due next month.

Parents with children under the age of five were eligible for $300 per month, while those with children ages six to seventeen were eligible for $250.

The balance is due in April of the following year, when parents file their tax returns.

Parents who are eligible for the full amount will receive $1,800.

Parents who previously received $250 should be eligible for a payment of $1,500 once their tax returns are filed.

Any parent, on the other hand, can choose to forego the advance payments this year and receive the funds in a lump sum in 2022.

The funds come from the American Rescue Plan, and many families have already received four CTC payments to help them get by while also assisting the US in its recovery from the coronаvirus pandemic.

Families could receive up to $3,600 for each child under the age of six under the bill.

Parents who are caring for 18-year-old dependents are eligible for up to $500 in child tax credits.

To be eligible for 500, dependents must be enrolled full-time in college between the ages of 19 and 24.

Many low-income families who do not normally file tаx returns will be eligible for аdvance pаyments for the first time, which means the IRS will require their banking information.

Anyone who has not received their payments can apply for a refund with the IRS.

Families can use GetCTC to update their information. To do so, go to www.ctcupdate.org or www.irs.gov and click on the CTC update portal.

The November 15 payment will be the second-to-last of the current credit card version.

Families who enroll now will receive a six-month payment check in December.

The remaining half of the payments will be sent to families in 2022, after they have filed their tax returns.

