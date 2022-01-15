The fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey that had been burning all night has been put out, but crews are still on the scene.

Officials said Saturday morning that a massive fire that ripped through an industrial complex in Passaic, NJ on Friday night, sending large flames into the air and heavy plumes of smoke visible from New York City and even on weather radar, is now contained and under control.

However, firefighters are still on the scene, dousing parts of the complex that are still burning with water.

Officials say one concern is keeping existing flames from reaching a chlorine storage area.

Firefighters battled the 11-alarm blaze at the Majestic Industries warehouse and Qualco pool chemical plant on Passaic Street all night long, despite the freezing temperatures.

Because of the cold, the water they poured on the buildings occasionally froze in the air.

According to state environmental officials, the air quality in the area is “acceptable,” and residents in the area have not been evacuated, according to Passaic Mayor Hector Lora.

However, for safety reasons, he requested that neighbors keep their windows shut.

“Residents are welcome to go outside, but not to this area,” Lora explained.

Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital with an eye injury after being hit by falling debris.

Officials said that seventeen other firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result of slipping and falling on ice that had formed beneath their feet while spraying water on the fire.

They all continued to work.

Hundreds of firefighters from various companies across the area, including Bergen, Essex, Passaic, and Union counties, have so far been able to keep the flames from reaching the chemical stockpile at Qualco, a company that makes pool and spa products, including chlorine pellets for pools, according to officials.

“To say the least, it would have been a major incident if it had hit the main plant,” Lora said.

“There would have been mass evacuations.”

At 9:30 a.m., firefighters were still on the scene, pouring water on the fire to prevent it from spreading to the chlorine plant.

The fire consumed “a small amount of chlorine” on site, according to Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost.

The fire is “under control and contained,” but it is “stubborn,” according to officials.

