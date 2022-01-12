The fire that killed 17 people started in an apartment where several space heaters had been left on for days, according to the FDNY.

The fire that killed 17 people started in an apartment with several space heaters that had been left on for days, according to the FDNY.

NEW YORK — The Bronx apartment where a fire killed 17 people had several space heaters on at the time of the fire, and all of them had been left on for days, according to FDNY sources.

Firefighters discovered the body while sifting through the scorched rubble of the duplex apartment’s second floor, where the fire started on Sunday morning.

The fire engulfed the Twin Parks North West building on East 181st Street near Tiebout Avenue in Fordham Heights, sending thick plumes of choking smoke throughout the structure.

Since the 1990 fire at the Bronx’s Happy Land Social Club, this was the city’s deadliest fire.

More than 30 people were rushed to hospitals with life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire on Sunday.

Eight children were among the 17 people who died that afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the city’s medical examiner said they all died from smoke inhalation.

In 2020, the FDNY’s Bureau of Fire Investigation determined that space heaters were the cause of 11 fires.

An FDNY official said Tuesday that space heaters have already caused two fires that the bureau has investigated this year, including Sunday’s deadly blaze.

Complex, suspicious, or fatal fires in the city are investigated by the Bureau of Fire Investigation.

Ladders are seen erected next to an apartment building in the Bronx where a fire broke out on Sunday, Jan.

New York, September 9, 2022.

Fire investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the space heater to catch fire on Sunday, as well as why the apartment’s self-closing door, which was supposed to keep the smoke from spreading throughout the building, didn’t close properly and remained open.

The heat in the building appeared to be working, according to the investigators.

According to city Buildings Department records, new boilers were installed in 2015, and they all passed inspection last year.

At least four tenants told the New York Daily News on Tuesday that they had no problems with the heat and wondered why the fire apartment’s resident had so many space heaters.

