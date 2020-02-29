The first case of coronavirus in Ecuador is from an old woman who arrived from Spain

The authorities of the Ministry of Health of Ecuador confirmed, this Saturday, February 29, the first case of coronavirus in the country. This is an Ecuadorian adult woman who arrived on February 14, from Spain, where she lives, without presenting any symptoms. Days after he felt bad and had a fever, he went to a health center where tests for Cov-19 were positive.

The news caused a stir in social networks, because the first case arises in the country one day after the World Health Organization (WHO) raised the alert level from “high” to “very high”, because of the risk of global expansion of the virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, at the end of December 2019.

One of the first measures of the government has been to suspend all mass acts in the cities of Guayaquil and Babahoyo, on the Ecuadorian Coast, since the patient was in those two locations.

The 70-year-old woman arrived in Guayaquil from Madrid, by direct flight. Between the day of his arrival and when he was hospitalized, he would have had contact with about 80 people, according to a census prepared by the Ministry of Health. These people have been located and placed in isolation.

The president of the Ecuadorian Academy of Medicine, Hugo Romo, called the population to be calm, but to follow the advice of care, beginning with washing their hands frequently. In a dialogue with ABC he said that, although it is a new virus in the world, there is some knowledge in the management of a health crisis because of what was done during the H1N1 epidemic, so he also asked the authorities to take measures to protect to the medical staff that treats the patients. .