The first community outbreak of omicron has been reported in China.

In Tianjin, 18 infections were linked to two cases of omicron COVID-19.

CHINA’S CAPITOL

China has reported its first omicron cases in a community in the northern city of Tianjin, with two people testing positive for the new COVID-19 variant.

Chang Ying, the assistant director of Tianjin’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that 18 new infections linked to the two omicron variant cases were discovered in at least three transmission chains, implying that the variant spread earlier than detected.

According to local media, 15 of the 18 people infected are primary school students who attend the same school and research center.

Because of the widespread nature of the disease, mass testing will be carried out in the city of 13.8 million people.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, China has recorded over 115,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 4,900 related deaths.

The number of asymptomatic cases is not included in the country’s infection count.

