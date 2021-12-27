The first death due to the omicron variant has been reported in Australia.

The omicron variant has caused the first death in Australia.

According to authorities, a male patient in his 80s who died in Sydney was the first person in the country to die of the omicron variant.

The omicron variant of coronavirus claimed its first victim in Australia on Monday.

The New South Wales (NSW) state’s Health Department announced that a male patient in his 80s died in Sydney, the state’s capital.

The NSW Health Department said that the person who died had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but he had other health issues, citing an increase in hospitalization rates among those infected with the omicron variant.

Wearing masks indoors has been made mandatory in NSW and other parts of the country where the number of cases has risen rapidly.

Meanwhile, authorities in NSW and Victoria reported three more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 2,196.

With the latest additions, the virus has infected a total of 311,303 people since January.

In a country with 66,914 active cases, 1,055 people are still being treated in hospitals, with 139 of them in intensive care.

The New Zealand Health Ministry announced today that 44 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as a result of test results obtained in the last 24 hours, including 10 people who returned to the country from abroad.

The ministry stated that there are 13,091 active cases in the country and that 41 people are receiving treatment in hospitals, eight of whom are in intensive care.

To date, 50 people have died as a result of the virus, and 13,899 people have been infected.

