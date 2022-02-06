The first full week of February begins with pleasant temperatures and sunshine.

The first full week of February will be marked by pleasant temperatures and sunshine.

Following a week of below-normal temperatures and a Friday storm that arrived amid enough warm air to avoid a potential ice storm, the next seven days in central Pennsylvania appear to be exceptionally uneventful.

Temperatures are expected to moderate throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), and no precipitation is expected outside of an East Coast storm that is expected to hit parts of the Carolinas on Sunday night and southern New England late Monday.

Before we get too far into this month, let’s take a look back at January, which saw temperatures that were slightly below normal and snowfall that was slightly below average.

The average high was 35.6 (normal is 38.6) and the average low was 20.6 (normal is 23.6).

The total amount of snowfall was 9.5 inches, which is about average for the month.

Jan. 2 was the warmest day of the month (high of 60 degrees).

The coldest temperature was 15 degrees Fahrenheit (a high of 22).

On January, the temperature dropped to 9 degrees.

The following is the week’s forecast for Harrisburg, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon

It will be sunny with a high of around 33 degrees.

Winds from the southeast at 7 mph.

This evening

Increasing clouds with a low of 18 degrees.

The wind is coming from the southeast.

Today is Monday.

A high near 41°F, partly sunny.

Winds will be calm at first, then eastward at around 5 mph.

Monday Evening

Lows in the mid-twenties.

A gentle breeze is blowing.

Tuesday is a Tuesday.

The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 38°F.

Winds from the northwest at 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Afternoon

It will be mostly clear, with a low of around 23 degrees.

Wed.

With a high near 44, it’ll be mostly sunny.

Evening on Wednesday

Lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow is Thursday.

With a high near 45, it will be partly sunny.

Thursday Evening

Lows in the mid-twenties, with a chance of rain.

Tomorrow is Friday.

A high near 42°F, partly sunny.

Night of Friday

Lows in the 30s. Mostly cloudy.

Sat

With a high near 47, it will be partly sunny.