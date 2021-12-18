The first lady of Turkey has called for reforms to help women achieve their full potential.

In a video message for the 12th Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul, she stated that women’s economic and political empowerment will improve global justice.

The two-day summit, which started on Monday, was hosted by the International Cooperation Platform (ICP).

International economic relations, Islamic finance investment, innovation, and aviation sustainability are among the topics that will be discussed at the summit.

The first lady emphasized that the prospect of a better world is a multifaceted issue that necessitates efforts in many areas, including the economy, politics, culture, and the environment.

According to her, the pandemic has resulted in rapid global change.

“We should not wait to see what the future holds, but rather shape it so that everyone can live fairly,” she added, citing the rapid change that is occurring in all aspects of life.

Fighting for women’s rights has never been more important.

In her speech, Manal Abdel-Samad, Lebanon’s former information minister, said the pandemic has harmed women and jeopardized gender parity.

Women have lost over 64 million jobs worldwide, worth $800 billion, according to an Oxfam report.

“The global economy will be harmed as a whole.”

Second, if governments deny their communities adequate funding to ensure essential public services, women will be the first to suffer.”

She also stated that now is the time to fight for women’s rights, and that taxation can help the world achieve this goal.

“Tax policies are primarily aimed at encouraging investments that promote economic growth and sustainable development without considering the extent to which these policies are widening the gender equality gap,” she said.

She went on to say that disparities in taxation between men and women often reflect a society’s fundamental social patterns and beliefs.

“This means that no country can work to advance women in business unless the societal gender gap is addressed,” she concluded.