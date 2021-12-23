The first look inside the stunning attraction devoted to the hit series “Game of Thrones”

The attraction, which will be held at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, will transport visitors into the fictional kingdom of Westeros.

The highly anticipated Game of Thrones Studio Tour has released a sneak peek at what fans can expect from the world’s only experience dedicated to the hit show.

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour will transport fans into the heart of Westeros to see breathtaking imagery, captivating sets, original props and costumes, and more behind-the-scenes elements from the hit HBO series, which will be held at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland.

Fans will be able to explore original sets, costumes, props, and set pieces in the new 110,000-square-foot interactive experience, which will bring visitors closer to the Seven Kingdoms than ever before.

It will be released on February 4, 2022.

Fans can go inside Winterfell’s Great Hall, where Jon Snow was crowned “King of the North.”

They will be able to see Daenerys Targaryen’s imposing Dragonstone throne, explore Game of Thrones’ incredible props, weaponry, and visual effects, and learn more about the skills and craftsmanship that went into bringing the show to life on screen.

The immersive and sensory-based experience will bring Westeros to life through cutting-edge design and technology, evoking the show’s epic scale — from King’s Landing to Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall, and beyond.

Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Peter van Roden

“We’re incredibly excited to be opening the doors to the first-ever Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios,” said Themed Entertainment.

“Knowing you’re standing in the same spot where some of the series’ most memorable moments were shot is an incredible feeling, and we know fans of the franchise will feel the same when they see the rich detail in the sets, costumes, and props up close and personal,” says the team.

“We are thrilled to confirm the opening date,” said Linen Mill Studios Executive Directors Andrew Webb and David Browne.

This incredible and one-of-a-kind experience will bring the show’s creation to life like never before.

“As we open the Studio Tour doors and begin a new chapter in the, we look forward to welcoming fans and visitors from near and far.”

