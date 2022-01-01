The first millionaire of 2022, Brian Mineweaser, was announced on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

A MAN FROM PENNSYLVANIA became a millionaire in the year 2022.

On ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” Brian Mineweaser, 49, won the (dollar)1 million “Powerall First Millionaire of the Year” prize.

The father of four from Chester County was one of five national finalists competing for the grand prize.

Mineweaser told the local paper Phillyvoice in December that becoming a finalist was “surreal” and “amazing.”

During his early December interview, he stated that if he won, the money would be used to pay for his children’s college tuition.

