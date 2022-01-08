Trending
Infosurhoy
EMBARGOED TO 1600 WEDNESDAY JANUARY 5 Undated handout photo issued by the University of Cambridge of a hedgehog. Researchers suggest natural biological processes, not antibiotic use, drove the initial emergence of a superbug on hedgehogs around 200 years ago. Issue date: Wednesday January 5, 2022. PA Photo. Hedgehogs have been harbouring a type of the MRSA superbug since long before the use of antibiotics in humans and livestock, new research suggests. Scientists have found evidence of the superbug arising in nature long before the use of the drugs, which has traditionally been blamed for its emergence. The spiky creatures carry a fungus and a bacteria on their skin, both of which are locked in a battle for survival. See PA story SCIENCE Hedgehogs. Photo credit should read: Pia B. Hansen/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The first MRSA superbug was spread by hedgehogs, not hospitals or farming, according to a new study.

0
By on News

According to the study, the first MRSA superbug was spread by hedgehogs, not hospitals or farming.

Hedgehogs almost never infect people, so the bacteria developed resistance while fighting a fungus on their skins.

According to a new study, the MRSA superbug first appeared in hedgehogs around two centuries ago, long before antibiotics were widely used in medicine and agriculture.

This suggests that, while antibiotics like penicillin have aided the spread of resistant superbugs like MRSA, they aren’t always the root cause – the process often begins in nature.

Staphylococcus aureus, better known as MRSA, first developed resistance to the antibiotic penicillin about 200 years ago, according to a team of scientists led by Cambridge University.

The bug coexisted with a fungus that produces its own antibiotics on the skin of hedgehogs, and the two are fighting for their lives.

Trichophyton erinacei is a fungus that secretes antibiotics to kill bacteria, causing the bacteria to develop antibiotic resistance.

MRSA is a type of Staphylococcus aureus that is resistant to methicillin, a penicillin.

“Our research suggests that the initial emergence of MRSA was caused by a natural biological process rather than the use of penicillin.”

“We believe MRSA evolved in a fight for survival on the skin of hedgehogs and then spread to livestock and humans via direct contact,” said Ewan Harrison of Cambridge University and the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

Hedgehogs are thought to carry a strain of MRSA known as mecC-MRSA, which causes one out of every 200 human MRSA infections.

The researchers cautioned that their findings should not be interpreted as a reason to avoid hedgehogs, as there have only been a few documented cases of hedgehogs infecting people with MRSA – and only after prolonged contact.

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (Methicillin-resistant Staphicillin-resistant Staphicillin-resistant Staphicillin-resistant Stap

‘Even though this finding is new to us, hedgehogs have carried this bacterium for at least 200 years without causing any major infections in humans,’ said Dr Sophie Lund Rasmussen of the University of Oxford, a hedgehog expert and co-author of the study.

“As a result, as always, the advice is to appreciate and support the hedgehogs who come into your garden, as well as to.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Hedgehogs were responsible for first MRSA superbug, not hospitals or farming, study says

Comments are closed.