According to the study, the first MRSA superbug was spread by hedgehogs, not hospitals or farming.

Hedgehogs almost never infect people, so the bacteria developed resistance while fighting a fungus on their skins.

According to a new study, the MRSA superbug first appeared in hedgehogs around two centuries ago, long before antibiotics were widely used in medicine and agriculture.

This suggests that, while antibiotics like penicillin have aided the spread of resistant superbugs like MRSA, they aren’t always the root cause – the process often begins in nature.

Staphylococcus aureus, better known as MRSA, first developed resistance to the antibiotic penicillin about 200 years ago, according to a team of scientists led by Cambridge University.

The bug coexisted with a fungus that produces its own antibiotics on the skin of hedgehogs, and the two are fighting for their lives.

Trichophyton erinacei is a fungus that secretes antibiotics to kill bacteria, causing the bacteria to develop antibiotic resistance.

MRSA is a type of Staphylococcus aureus that is resistant to methicillin, a penicillin.

“Our research suggests that the initial emergence of MRSA was caused by a natural biological process rather than the use of penicillin.”

“We believe MRSA evolved in a fight for survival on the skin of hedgehogs and then spread to livestock and humans via direct contact,” said Ewan Harrison of Cambridge University and the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

Hedgehogs are thought to carry a strain of MRSA known as mecC-MRSA, which causes one out of every 200 human MRSA infections.

The researchers cautioned that their findings should not be interpreted as a reason to avoid hedgehogs, as there have only been a few documented cases of hedgehogs infecting people with MRSA – and only after prolonged contact.

‘Even though this finding is new to us, hedgehogs have carried this bacterium for at least 200 years without causing any major infections in humans,’ said Dr Sophie Lund Rasmussen of the University of Oxford, a hedgehog expert and co-author of the study.

'As a result, as always, the advice is to appreciate and support the hedgehogs who come into your garden, as well as to.

