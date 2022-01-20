The first mummy child discovered with a bandage was an ancient Egyptian mummy child.

The first mummy child to be discovered with a bandage was an ancient Egyptian mummy child.

“Aren’t all mummies wrapped in bandages, hardy, har, har,” you might think, but hear us out.

On the mummy of a child who lived in Ancient Egypt, scientists discovered the oldest-known example of a bandaged wound.

Researchers from Germany, Italy, and the United States were able to virtually unwrap the mummy—a four-year-old girl who died about 2,000 years ago—using computed tomography (CT) scans in order to properly examine the remains, according to Business Insider.

Only then were they able to see how a “bandage-like structure” was wrapped around the child’s lower right leg, with remnants of pus indicating that a skin lesion had occurred, in the resulting images.

“Infections were likely a common aspect of daily life and the leading cause of death in ancient Egypt,” the study says.

“However, there is limited evidence of infections in ancient mummies, particularly in the less frequently investigated child mummies.”

This mummy was one of 21 children mummies found in total, with signs of skin lesions and infections on all of them.

Only the girl’s bandage remained on her injury.

While the study points out that such Ancient Egyptian medical treatments have been documented in previous texts, the child mummy is a unique physical example.

However, the same Business Insider article mentions that the scientists speculate that the bandage is for religious rather than medical purposes.