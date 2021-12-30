The first photo of Denver gunman Lyndon McLeod, who was shot and killed after killing five people.

For the first time, a HEROIC cop who shot and killed gunman Lyndon McLeod has been photographed.

Following his shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood on Monday night, police Agent Ashley Ferris urged the 47-year-old to lay down his weapon.

Five people were killed, including Sarah Steck, a 28-year-old hotel clerk.

Steck died in hospital as a result of her injuries.

Ferris ordered McLeod to drop his weapon after the shooting at the hotel, but he disobeyed her orders, according to police.

The cop managed to return fire after he fired a shot into her abdomen.

“We seen (sic) the guy: he was a tall man, blond hair, with a trench coat,” witnesses told Fox31 at the time.

“She yelled, ‘Put his gun down!’ She yelled, ‘Put your gun down,’ and he turned around and, like, pulled up the gun and shot her multiple times right in front of us.”

After gunfire was exchanged, McLeod died on the scene.

Meanwhile, the officer underwent surgery and is expected to recover fully.

“I can’t overemphasize enough the heroic actions of our Lakewood police agent,” said Lakewood Police Chief John Romero.

“Despite being shot and in danger, she was able to not only save others but also neutralize the threat.”

McLeod’s deadly shooting spree claimed the lives of Alicia Cardenas and tattoo artist Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado.

Danny Scofield, a tattoo artist from Lakewood, died at the Lucky 13 tattoo parlor where he worked.

According to the firm’s website, Dano Blair was a member of the Denver metro tattoo community and worked as an artist at Lucky 13 and Piercing in Lakewood.

Before his deadly rampage, McLeod promised that he “would never go unarmed” and posted several chilling red flags online.

In a picture of him relaxing in a hot tub, McLeod quoted Hunter S Thompson.

“I promised myself I’d never go unarmed again,” he said.

Thompson was an American journalist and author who is best known for his novel Hell’s Angels, published in 1967.

From 2018 to 2020, McLeod, who reportedly held several extremist views, published a three-book science fiction series that appears to glorify violence.

On the internet, he also expressed extremist views and alt-right conspiracy theories.

McLeod ranted about emasculated men on the internet, peddling baseless and unsubstantiated Covid conspiracy theories.

The gunman was on authorities’ radar, according to reports.

According to KDVR, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen stated that McLeod was investigated in 2020 and early last year, but did not specify why.

No charges were ever brought against him by the authorities.

The motive for the “killing spree” is still unknown, according to police.

Denver is a city in Colorado…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.