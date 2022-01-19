The first six Rafale jets are delivered to Greece by France.

The first six Rafale jets are being delivered to Greece by France.

In a deal worth billions of euros, Greece has ordered 24 Rafale jets.

NEW YORK

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend a ceremony at the Tanagra Air Base to welcome Greece’s first six Rafale jets.

The country placed an order for 18 jets in January of last year.

It added six more units to its fleet in September of that year.

The aircraft, which will cost €2.5 billion ((dollar)3.03 billion), will depart from Istres in France and land at the air base at noon after flying over the Acropolis.

Three more French Belhara frigates will be delivered to Greece in 2025 and 2026, bolstering the country’s defense capabilities.

The Greek Navy has been allocated a €5 billion budget, of which €3 billion will be spent on Belhara frigates and €1.5 billion on four corvettes.

A contract for the training of Greek pilots was also signed with Israel, as well as defense cooperation agreements with the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The country’s annual defense budget in 2021 was 5.5 billion euros, up 41% from 2020.