The First Trailer for The Flash’s Seventh Season Is a Roller Coaster

The Flash’s sixth season ended a little early. So the seventh is going to have a lot to untangle.

Turns out, it’s still going to be a lot! The trailer features empaths, mounting threats, and the one thing faster than the Flash. Also, a synthetic Speed Force? While it seems a lot of this footage is taken from the unaired finale, it’s still wild, and signals some fascinating directions for the next season.

The Flash will be one of the first TV shows to return after quarantine, and it’ll be interesting to see what the show looks like in this terrible new world. It’ll also be interesting to see how it handles the firing of Harley Sawyer, the Elongated Man, who was fired after some really nasty tweets came up on everyone’s radar.