The first train ‘call’ at Botanic Gardens station since 1939 occurs during the filming of Glasgow Batgirl.

The first train ‘call’ at Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens station since 1939 occurs during the filming of Glasgow’s Batgirl.

As Glasgow doubles as Gotham City for the highly anticipated new HBO Max film, film crews have been taking advantage of some long-abandoned locations.

The abandoned Botanic Gardens station in Glasgow has seen the first train to ‘call’ in over 80 years while filming for the blockbuster film Batgirl.

Last week, we reported that film crews were preparing to film scenes for the HBO Max film at the former subway station, which last served passengers in 1939.

After crews were spotted manoeuvring a massive ‘Gotham Transit Authority’ Subway car through the west end streets in the Kelvinbridge area this morning (January 15), two smashed up vehicles were spotted down in the old station site ahead of filming.

The train was then dragged into a decommissioned former railway tunnel beneath Great Western Road and driven up to Botanic Gardens station for filming.

Trains running through the tunnel travelled from Stobcross (at the Exhibition Centre) to Maryhill and Dawsholm via Kelvinbridge, Botanic Gardens, and Kirklee as part of the Glasgow Central Railway line, which opened in 1896.

Batgirl fans are already speculating that, in addition to the scenes filmed at the former Botanic Gardens station, the tunnel itself could be used as a possible entry/exit point to the ‘Batcave’ in the highly anticipated film.

Scenes for Batgirl’s external footage will be shot in the Trongate and Saltmarket areas in the coming weeks, with more scenes planned for George Square in February and March.

