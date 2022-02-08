The five reasons why Conservatives should be worried about Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister, and why they shouldn’t be.

The five dangerous reasons why Conservatives should be worried about Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister, and why they shouldn’t be.

Although optimism is important and valuable, it has become a source of wishful thinking among Conservative MPs.

We’ve evolved to be optimists in times of crisis.

We get better at spotting even a sliver of light as things get worse.

It’s an ingenious mechanism that has saved countless lives throughout history simply by preventing people from giving up.

However, it can be dangerous because it can lead us to rely too heavily on insufficient evidence.

In the face of a bleak political situation, many Conservatives are looking for reasons to believe that there is a way out.

That’s fantastic if the search is successful.

However, it is concerning to see some Conservatives pinning their hopes on evidence that is at best shaky.

While optimism can be useful and beneficial when used appropriately, it can also be dangerous when it becomes wishful thinking.

The greater the risk of false confidence, the more difficult the circumstances.

This is at the heart of the Conservative prescription for economics, politics, and life in general: it is preferable to confront the world as it is rather than indulge in self-serving fantasies.

So, as painful as it may be for some of my friends and colleagues to read, here are five of the most dangerous hooks on which some Conservatives are currently pinning their hopes, as well as the reasons why they should be cautious.

First, “Sue Gray and the Metropolitan Police have kicked ‘Partygate’ into the long grass.” The Gray report – such as it is – was inconclusive, and the Met’s intervention means that final decisions on the matter may not come for weeks, if not months.

This was met with relief in some circles.

It was even dubbed a “reprieve for the Prime Minister” by Robert Peston of ITV.

It’s a sign of how bad things have gotten that this could be construed as good news in any way.

At best, the police’s decision to snare Gray’s reporting schedule means that Downing Street and, increasingly, the Conservative Party as a whole will be stretched painfully on the rack of this story for an unknown amount of time.

This isn’t a good thing, especially since voters aren’t waiting for the ballot box to open.

