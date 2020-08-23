The Flash Movie Will Kick-Off the DC Cinematic Multiverse

In a flash, we just went from knowing very little about the new Flash movie to knowing…a little bit more.

At DC Fandome on Saturday, director Andy Muschietti was joined by actor Ezra Miller, writer Christina Hodson, and others, to pull the curtain back on the long-awaited new Flash movie. And, as expected, this is in fact the film that’s going to bring everything together through time travel and Barry’s story of his family.

“The cinematic multiverse is going to be born out of this movie, born out of Barry’s story,” Hodson said. Miller added that the DC universe is huge, with multiple versions of different characters and different retellings of the same stories. “This movie, by opening the door that Flashpoint did in the comic, all of these stories and characters can start to collide,” he said.

Using footage from all the Batman movies was as close as the presentation came to confirming recent news of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck with both be reprising their roles as Batman in the movie but, it seems fairly likely.

Oh, and Muschietti also revealed the concept art of The Flash’s new costume which, according to him, is more organic and was built by Bruce Wayne.

Of course though, this started on television when Miller’s movie Flash met Grant Gustin’s TV Flash. And now much like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has the potential to link together all Marvel movies in a single stroke, Flash is doing the same

One thing that wasn’t mentioned at the event was Miller’s attack of a fan earlier this year. How, or if, that impacts the film remains to be seen.

No title or release date was mentioned for The Flash.