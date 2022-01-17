The floating lodges of a new resort are revealed.

Bookings for the UK destination are now being taken.

Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa, a new luxury holiday destination in Devon, has unveiled new imagery and details of its ‘floating lodges,’ which will be available to book beginning in April 2022.

Following the announcement of their lake pods in November, Clawford Lakes created a series of unique accommodation options, including the floating lodges.

The lodges are moored in the middle of a lake, so guests can wake up to the sound of water lapping around them every day.

The lodges can accommodate up to four people and are connected to the lake’s banks by a pontoon-style walkway.

The one-of-a-kind lodging features open-plan living with modern amenities such as a kitchen and dining area, as well as a bathroom with a walk-in shower.

Guests are treated to views across the lake through the lodge’s giant glass wall, which blends seamlessly into the landscape.

Visitors will also have access to their own private decking, which will be ideal for a sunset cocktail in the summer or a warm cup of hot chocolate in the winter.

Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa is located 22 miles north of Dartmoor National Park and 30 miles north of Cornwall’s north coast.

The site is also part of the North Devon Biosphere, one of UNESCO’s six UK reserves dedicated to finding innovative ways for humans and nature to coexist.

Clawford Lakes Resort allows guests to bring their four-legged friends to any of their accommodations for no additional charge.

A Honka-built swimming pool and spa facility will be available at Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa beginning in July 2022.

From summer 2022, guests will be able to take advantage of Clawford Lakes’ waterside location, with paddle boarding, kayaking, cycling, leisure walks, and bush craft activities all available.

A high-quality restaurant and bar will be built on the site, with a diverse menu created with the best local ingredients.

“Our brand-new floating lodges give guests the best of both worlds, with the tranquility of a boat on the water and the luxury of a traditional lodge,” said Stephen Twiss, CEO of Lakeshore Leisure Group.

Our goal with these lodges was to provide guests with breathtaking views.

