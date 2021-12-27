The focus of racial reckoning is on historical markers along Pennsylvania highways.

The focus of racial reckoning shifts to Pennsylvania’s roadside historical markers.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (AP) —

(AP) — The racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 prompted a new round of questions from the public about whose stories were being told on Pennsylvania’s roadsides — and the language used to tell them.

The increased scrutiny prompted the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to conduct a review of all 2,500 markers, focusing on factual errors, historical context, and racist or other inappropriate references.

The state has so far removed two markers, revised two others, and ordered new text for two more.

Historical markers across the country have become another front in the national reckoning over slavery, segregation, and racial violence, which has also resulted in the removal of Civil War statues and the alteration or reconsideration of the names of institutions, roads, and geographical features.

The Equal Justice Initiative, based in Birmingham, Alabama, has installed dozens of markers, mostly in the South, to commemorate racial terror lynchings. The idea behind it is that “who is honored, what is remembered, what is memorialized tells a story about a society that can’t be reflected in other ways.”

According to Diane Turner, curator of Temple University’s Charles L Blockson Afro-American Collection, one of the country’s largest repositories of Black history literature and related material, historical markers educate the public and thus can help combat systemic racism.

“It’s good for society as a whole to be able to tell everyone’s story,” she says.

“It’s not to deprive anyone else,” Turner clarified.

“Let these stories be told, because the more truth we have, the better.”

The Pennsylvania history agency removed a marker from the edge of campus that noted President Woodrow Wilson had briefly taught there at the request of Bryn Mawr College president Kimberly Wright Cassidy.

Wilson’s dismissive remarks about women’s intellectual abilities and his racist policy of federal workforce segregation were cited in Cassidy’s letter to the commission.

A marker at the birthplace of Continental Army Maj. Gen. George Washington in suburban Philadelphia has been ordered to be changed by the commission.

It also is developing a replacement for a “Mad” Anthony Wayne after referring to him as an “Indian fighter.”

