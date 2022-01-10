The focus of the lawsuit over Geisinger’s COVID-19 testing requirement appears to be shifting.

The focus of the lawsuit over Geisinger’s COVID-19 mandatory testing policy appears to be shifting.

WILLIAMSPORT – The focus of a federal lawsuit over Geisinger’s requirement of vaccination testing for employees with religious exemptions appears to be shifting to the vaccines and tests themselves.

That appears to be the case, according to documents filed Friday in US Middle District Court by Williamsport lawyer Gregory A Stapp.

Stapp represents more than 100 Geisinger employees who have been granted vaccine exemptions due to religious beliefs.

They filed a lawsuit to have Geisinger and its affiliate facilities stop testing them for the virus twice a week.

On November 1st, Judge Matthew W Brann, of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia

A motion for a temporary injunction that would have prevented the termination of unvaccinated people who refuse to be tested was denied by the court on March 23.

Those who refuse are considered to have voluntarily resigned by Geisinger.

According to a spokesman on Monday, there have been 56 “voluntary resignations” to date.

Employees claim that Geisinger required the tests as a form of punishment for those who refused to be vaccinated on religious grounds.

They refute the health system’s claim that the COVID-19 policy was implemented in part as a result of recommendations from the CDC and the state health department.

In response to Geisinger’s motion for summary judgment, Stapp stated that he is prepared to present expert testimony that PCR and antigen tests are ineffective in detecting the COVID-19 virus.

He claims that medical experts will determine that vaccines do not prevent a person from contracting or transmitting the virus, nor do they prevent severe infection or death.

According to him, evidence will show that a vaccine mandate was “absolutely unnecessary” and did not prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Geisinger facilities.

Furthermore, the employees claim that there is a genuine dispute of material facts regarding the benefits of vaccinated healthcare workers.

According to Stapp, medical evidence will be presented disputing Geisinger’s claim that unvaccinated people were the primary source of the coronavirus and its spread.

He wants the right to review medical records in order to determine the vaccination status of thousands of people admitted to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville and its affiliates in 2021, in support of that claim.

The suit-wearing employees claim to be religious…

