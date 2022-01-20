The foreign ministers of Turkey and Israel are on the phone.

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Israel talk on the phone.

The call’s content was not disclosed.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to information obtained from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone on Thursday with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he was in talks with his Israeli counterpart and that Israeli President Isaac Herzog could visit Turkiye.

* Written in Istanbul by Seda Sevencan.