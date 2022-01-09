The foreign ministers of Turkey and Japan meet to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation.

Foreign ministers from Turkey and Japan meet to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation.

Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also wishes Yoshimasa Hayashi well in his new role as Japan’s foreign minister.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkish and Japanese foreign ministers held a video teleconference on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and potential cooperation opportunities.

On Twitter, Turkiye’s Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on his recent appointment.

“We talked about our bilateral ties and potential areas of collaboration.”

“In keeping with our historical friendship ties, we are determined to take our strategic partnership to the next level,” Cavusoglu added.

The Japanese Embassy in Ankara released a statement detailing the meeting, stating that it lasted about 25 minutes.

Hayashi also emphasized the importance of relations with Turkiye for his country, saying that by 2024, when diplomatic relations will be 100 years old, he wants to deepen friendly ties even further.

According to the embassy statement, the two officials discussed political, economic, cultural, and technological cooperation, as well as regional issues such as developments in Syria, Libya, and Afghanistan.

Hayashi also thanked Turkiye for its support in this year’s UN Security Council non-permanent membership elections, in which Japan is a candidate, as well as Turkiye’s announcement that it will participate in Expo 2025, which will be held from May to November.

On September 23, 2025, in the city of Osaka.

The Turkish minister expressed his concern over North Korea’s missile launch and his support for Japan’s stance, according to the statement.

Turkiye and Japan are close allies with strong bilateral ties dating back to the Ottoman era.

In 1924, diplomatic relations were established, and in 1925, the first Turkish mission in Japan was established.

In 2013, the level of political cooperation was raised to strategic partnership.