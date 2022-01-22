The Foreign Office confirms that a British citizen was killed and another was injured in Thailand.

The Foreign Office confirms that a British man was killed and another was injured in Thailand.

The dead man was discovered with knife wounds in the western province of Kanchanaburi, according to the Bangkok Post.

The incident occurred in Kanchanaburi in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to reports.

According to the Foreign Office, a second British man was hospitalized as a result of the incident.

“We are in contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalization of another in Thailand, and we are ready to provide consular support,” a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Press Association contributed to this story.

