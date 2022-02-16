The foreign policy of Turkmenistan is based on neutrality and good neighborliness, according to the envoy.

According to the envoy, Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is based on neutrality and good neighborliness.

Turkmenistan’s ambassador to Turkey emphasizes the importance of strengthening friendly and fraternal relations with all nations.

Turkmen Ambassador Ishankuli Amanlyev told a meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara that Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is based on neutrality, peace, good neighborliness, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Turkmenistan has developed bilateral relations with all countries and is involved in multilateral cooperation with international organizations, according to Amanlyev, who has been Turkmenistan’s envoy in Ankara since 2016.

He stated that the United Nations General Assembly had declared 2021 to be the “International Year of Peace and Trust” on his country’s initiative.

“In terms of international relations, 2021 was a successful year.”

“Strengthening friendly and fraternal relations with all states of the world, based on trust and mutual understanding, open and constructive interaction in various directions, was given top priority,” he said.

He also mentioned that the Turkmen president made important foreign trips and that many heads of state and international organizations had visited Turkmenistan.

The ambassador also discussed significant economic and cultural achievements in Turkmenistan in 2021.

“First and foremost, the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence was commemorated last year, which was significant for Turkmenistan.”

Both in our country and abroad, a variety of events and ceremonies were held.

He went on to say that these events represented our people’s civil and cultural heritage.

He claimed that Turkmenistan’s high growth rates continued last year, claiming that it was achieved in production volume in almost all economic sectors.

“The growth rate of gross domestic product was 6.2 percent.

In terms of important economic indicators, Turkmenistan’s natural gas production exceeded 83.77 million cubic meters, he said, adding that the country ranks fourth in the world for natural gas production.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Amanlyev said that various facilities, such as railway lines, highways, hospitals, hotels, and malls, have reopened in the capital Ashgabat and other provinces. He also said that the country has designated 2022 as the year of Halkin Arkadagli Cagi (the age of people’s friendship).

“This slogan will serve as a source of inspiration for the development of patriotism, the implementation of projects and programs for the country’s welfare, the strengthening of economic potential, and the improvement of people’s living conditions,” the Turkmen ambassador said.

