The former hotel in Glasgow that was destroyed in a fire will be demolished and replaced with new flats.

The structure, which has been vacant for more than a decade, is in jeopardy.

A fire-damaged former hotel near Glasgow Green could be demolished as part of plans for 37 new flats.

LAR Housing Trust intends to keep the B-listed building’s facade but demolish the rest of the old Inn on the Green hotel before building new homes.

The 2014 fire was deliberately started, according to fire crews.

The roof of the Greenhead Street building was completely destroyed.

The building had been vacant since the hotel closed in 2006, and Glasgow City Council’s planning department has now approved the redevelopment proposal, which was submitted in February of last year.

According to a report submitted to the council by the developer, previous owners failed to perform routine maintenance, resulting in irreversible damage.

There were plans in 2012 to demolish the building while keeping the facade, but those plans fell through, and the report claims that a hotel operator could not be found.

“At the time of this planning approval for demolition with facade retention, the building was still weathertight, undamaged by fire, and was thought to be in reasonable structural condition,” the report stated.

“The building’s structural integrity has been severely harmed since 2012.”

Fire destroyed the roof in 2014.

The previous owners did not perform any repairs, which resulted in long-term severe water ingress and irreparable damage to the building’s interior and internal structure.”

“Evidence of additional fires in the building, including a basement fire that has destroyed the ground floor structure,” according to the report.

The LAR Housing Trust, a charitable organization, will provide homes at mid-market rents under the approved plans.

It intends to build a car-free community with bike parking.

The application stated, “This proposal provides an opportunity to repurpose a derelict site while also ensuring the future of a severely damaged and critically endangered listed building.”

The plan will “bring much-needed affordable housing to the area,” according to the statement.

“The site has had planning permission for over 15 years, but the original previously approved schemes were not built due to the listed building’s unsuitability for conversion to alternative uses,” according to the application.

“There has been a long period of neglect.

