The Formula One racing team’s founder, Sir Frank Williams, has passed away.

Sir Frank Williams, the team’s founder, has passed away.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Williams Grand Prix Engineering won nine constructors’ world championships and seven drivers’ world championships.

Sir Frank Williams, who died at the age of 79, was perhaps best known as the owner of a never-endingly enterprising Formula One team.

Despite the fact that he did not design cars, his business acumen and unwavering energy were crucial to his team’s success.

After losing his business premises during his racing career in the 1960s, he famously operated out of a phone box.

Sir Frank began his career as a grand prix team owner with a passion for driving cars, traveling internationally and racing with a group of like-minded car enthusiasts. While he had some thrilling highs, he also had some bitterly cruel lows.

It is notable for being one of only three Formula One teams to win 100 races (the others being Ferrari and McLaren).

Frank Williams Racing Cars and Wolf-Williams Racing were two other short-lived teams founded by Sir Frank.

Piers Courage, a close friend who raced for the Frank Williams Racing Cars team, died in an accident during the Dutch Grand Prix in 1970.

In 1994, Ayrton Senna, another driver, tragically died.

In March 1986, he was involved in a near-fatal accident near Nice Airport.

He was confined to a wheelchair and unable to move his limbs.

He continued to lead the team, unfazed.

“We have lost a true hero of our sport and an inspiration for so many beyond it,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.

Sir Frank not only left an indelible mark on Formula One, but he also demonstrated the strength of human willpower in the face of adversity.”

“He was a true giant of our sport who overcame the most difficult of challenges in life and battled every day to win, on and off the track,” said Stefano Domenicali, Formula One’s CEO.

A much-loved and respected member of the Formula One family has passed away.

His incredible accomplishments and charisma will leave an indelible mark on our sport.”

Sir Frank was born in the Tyne and Wear town of South Shields.

Owen, his father, was an RAF fighter pilot who left when he was only a child.

His mother

