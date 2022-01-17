The fortunes of the world’s ten wealthiest men more than doubled as a result of the pandemic, according to Oxfam.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, the fortunes of the world’s ten wealthiest men more than doubled, according to Oxfam.

In the same period, incomes of 99 percent of the world’s population fell, and over 160 million people fell into poverty, according to a report by a charity.

“Even if these ten men lost 99.999 percent of their wealth tomorrow, they would still be wealthier than 99 percent of all people on the planet,” said Gabriela Bucher, executive director of the charity, adding, “They now have six times more wealth than the poorest 3.1 billion people.”

According to Oxfam, one person dies every four seconds, or at least 21,000 people every day, as a result of inequality.

“This is a conservative finding based on deaths worldwide due to a lack of access to healthcare, gender-based violence, hunger, and climate breakdown,” according to the statement.

The pandemic has pushed gender parity back from 99 to 135 years, according to the report.

“Women lost (dollar)800 billion in earnings in 2020, with 13 million fewer women in the workforce than in 2019.”

“All 1 billion women and girls in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean combined have more wealth than 252 men,” it continued.

The charity also stated that during the pandemic, disparities between ethnic minorities grew, with people of Bangladeshi origin five times more likely to die of COVID-19 than the White British population during the second wave of the pandemic in England.

“In Brazil, black people are 1.5 times more likely than white people to die from COVID-19.

“If Black Americans had the same life expectancy as White Americans, 3.4 million more would be alive today — this is directly linked to historical racism and colonialism,” it added.

“Inequality at such a rate and scale is happening by choice, not by chance,” Bucher said, according to the statement.

“Not only have our economic structures made us all less safe from this pandemic, but they are also actively enabling the already wealthy.”

