The four most bizarre Liverpool transfer rumours this month after Philippe Coutinho link

Liverpool have been linked with a host of names in the January transfer market including Kylian Mbappe with the rumour mill doing its usual bit to entertain

Liverpool have been linked with a sensational move for Real Madrid star Isco.

Reports in Spain have suggested the Spaniard could be of interest to Jurgen Klopp as he offers something his current midfield options do not.

The Reds stature in world football is as high as its been in the modern era and their financial power has seen them linked with a host of top names.

January is a challenging time to complete mega deals as it is, but when those deals involve some of the world’s best player it really does start to sound a little overoptimistic.

The combination of global conquerers, Klopp’s charisma and the famed “Anfield factor” is enough to tempt anyone, but which rumours this month have veered on the wrong side of unrealistic?

Isco

The latest came from Spanish outlet Eldesmarque this morning and suggested a move for the Madrid star was on the cards.

Isco was a hugely influential figure under Zinedine Zidane during his first spell as boss, but since his return hasn’t been able to recreate that form.

His creative flair though would offer the Reds with something they don’t necesarily have.

But plenty with suggest Liverpool’s system is perfect for the personnel they have and wouldn’t need a natural 10 per say.

Kylian Mbappe

This one won’t go away. The PSG star gave an interview to BBC Sport this week and waxed lyrical about the Premier League leaders which only further feed the speculation.

“What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing,” Mbappe said. “They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’.”

Madrid has been touted as Mbappe’s next destination should he leave Paris, although French football expert Julien Laurens reckons the superstar would listen to an offer from the Reds.

For now though, until Klopp losses one of his front three, they will be no move for the Frenchman.

Philippe Coutinho

This one was even more delusional that Isco. Very similar players only Klopp has already waved goodbye to Coutinho.

The Brazilian forced his way out of Anfield and moved to Barcelona two years ago for a mammoth fee.

After initially sturggling at the Nou Camp he has begun to rebuild his reputation in Germany with Bayern Munich.

Klopp though, according to those close to him, while acknowledging Coutinho’s talent, always had doubts over his ability to fit into his system.

Gabriel Martinelli

This one really did come out of nowhere and has a similar likeliness to Klopp handing in his resignation to take over at Man City after they sack Pep Guardiola.

The teenager has taken to England like a duck to water and finished impressively for Arsenal in their draw at Chelsea on Tuesday.

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards, who has been as influential as any in creating the Reds incredible team, supposedly sees Martinelli as a long-term option.