The free app that could help people improve their work performance

RainTruffle, Glasgow’s specialist training company Kissing With Confidence’s newest project, was launched on Valentine’s Day.

It’s difficult to get up and face the day with a smile on some days, regardless of how much one enjoys their job.

This could be due to a lack of good networks, a lack of motivation to work to their full potential, or a feeling of being stuck in a role that offers little opportunity for advancement.

This brand new app, on the other hand, aims to address all of these issues and re-energize people.

RainTruffle is a handy pocket-sized way to help people change their mindset about work and arm them with tools, tips, and inspiration, and it launches on Monday, February 14.

The app, which was developed by Glasgow-based specialist business training company Kissing With Confidence (KWC), represents a £100k investment and is available for free download from the Apple or Google Stores, as well as through the website.

It has plenty of motivational content and can be used by anyone, from individuals to larger businesses.

It’s been dubbed a “Personal Development Pocket Rocket” because it includes advice for everything from the bar to the boardroom and beyond.

Here’s what you can expect from RainTruffle, as well as how it might change the way we think about work.

When someone needs a pick-me-up at work, a pep talk can be just the thing.

The 100 Makers series, which includes some of the most inspiring people in the business world sharing their top tips in various areas of development, is one of RainTruffle’s most amazing features.

Each talk will be 15 minutes long and will include three of the maker’s most valuable pieces of advice that helped them succeed.

There are three types of creators.

Rainmakers excel at building relationships, Pitchmakers excel at communicating, and Teammakers excel at teamwork.

Alternatively, the Two Minute Tips series can provide app users with a more condensed version of the excellent advice seen in the longer talks, which is ideal for nervous prep before client pitches or board presentations.

They all want to help people be the best versions of themselves at work and in their personal lives.

