The French corona virus claims more than 13,000 victims as the number of deaths in nursing homes increases

By Geert De Clercq
PARIS (Reuters) – The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France increased by almost 987 or 8% to 13,197 as the number of deaths in nursing homes increased but fewer people were in intensive care, like that Effects of nationwide detention showed.
The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus infections in the country increased by 7,120 to 124,869, although the ministry does not provide a total number. Instead, the number was divided between cases in hospitals and cases in nursing homes.
This total is expected to increase as nearly 5,000 out of 7,400 government households have reported coronavirus cases to the government, a ministerial official told Reuters.
The health ministry said Friday that 7,004 people were in intensive care, a decrease of 62 or 0.9% after a 1% decrease on Thursday.
“We seem to be reaching a plateau, albeit at a high level,” Ministry of Health director Jerome Salomon told a daily video press conference.
China has fought the outbreak of a new SARS-like coronavirus (COVID-19) that originated in Wuhan. The virus killed over 2,000 people in mainland China – more than the death toll from the SARS outbreak in 2003 – and infected more than 75,000 people worldwide. Outside of mainland China, the Philippines reported its first death on February 2, Hong Kong on February 4, Japan on February 14, and France and Taiwan on February 15. A second person died in Hong Kong on February 19. The other countries and regions infected with the novel corona virus are Egypt, Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, United Arab Emirates Great Britain, USA and Vietnam. On February 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a new name for the virus – COVID-19, which stands for Corona Virus Disease 19. WHO announced on February 17 that the data provided by China indicate a decrease in the number of new cases, but warned that “every scenario is on the table”.
(Image) A man with a face mask drives an escalator at Shanghai Hongqiao Station in China on February 18.
On February 19, media personnel at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan, chased a passenger (C) out of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, who was quarantined due to fears of the new COVID-19, who survived the horrific 14-day quarantine had started leaving the ship that day if it tested negative. Seven newly infected cases were reported in Japan, increasing the number to 68 outside the ship.
People wearing face masks pass an electric screen in Seoul, South Korea on February 18 to take precautions against COVID-19. The country’s disease control and prevention centers reported 15 new cases on February 19.
A tourist wearing a protective face mask amid COVID-19 fears takes a photo in Marina Bay, Singapore, on February 18. The country has so far presented more than 80 infected cases and $ 4.6 billion in financial packages to deal with the effects of COVID-19’s COVID-19 outbreak, which has affected the city-state economy and fears triggered a recession.
A security guard wearing a protective face mask checks a woman’s temperature before entering a hospital in Shanghai on February 18.
Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian informed the media on February 18 at the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, about the update of the COVID-19 epidemic.
A passenger wearing a protective mask carries her luggage on February 18 in front of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines.
A resident wearing a protective face mask walks on a street in Kathmandu, Nepal on February 18.
Waiters with protective face masks wait for customers outside a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 17.
A woman wears a protective face mask as she sits on a bus in Bangkok, Thailand on February 17.
Indians flown from Wuhan are waiting to pick up their clearance certificates before leaving the ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi, India on February 17.
Military doctors stand in a formation after flying off a People’s Liberation Army (PLAAF) air force transport plane at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, on February 17.
People stand near the Westerdam cruise ship in Sihanoukville, Cambodia on February 18. The liner was docked five days ago after being refused entry to other Asian ports out of fear of the novel corona virus.
People wear face masks and plastic raincoats as protection at the Chinese train station in Shanghai on February 17.
A press conference on preventing and combating the novel outbreak of coronavirus will be held on February 17 by the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism in Beijing, China.
Doctor Hangzhou Lu, co-director of the Shanghai Public Clinical Center Shanghai, is showing a quarantine room for coronavirus patients in the completed but unused building A2 in Shanghai on February 17.
On February 17, a teacher uses her smartphone to give a lecture during an online class at a middle school in Donghai, China.
Liang Yu, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Peru, holds a press conference on February 17 in Lima, Peru, on the outbreak and economy of the corona virus for foreign correspondents.
French Health and Solidarity Minister Olivier Véran speaks on February 17 at the Bichat Hospital in Paris, France, about the media about the COVID 19 outbreak.
A couple wearing masks kiss on February 16 in a shopping area in downtown Shanghai.
A volunteer cuts a man’s hair on February 16 in Chongqing, China. Since the outbreak of the new corona virus, most barber shops have been closed. A community in the Beibei district of Chongqing organized a team of volunteer hairdressers to give their residents free haircuts.
A catering company staff is preparing frontline meals for medical workers on February 16 in Shijiazhuang, China.
A worker wearing a protective face mask removes stickers from the window of a shop in Shanghai on February 17th.
Images of Pakistani students studying in Wuhan, China are shown by their family members during a demonstration in Lahore, Pakistan on February 16. The family members demand the evacuation of their relatives.
Jewish worshipers take part in a prayer for those affected by the coronavirus on February 16 at the western wall in Jerusalem, Israel. The Hebrew and Chinese posters say “The Jewish people pray for China”.
A U.S. passenger gives reporters a thumbs up when he arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan on February 17 after getting off the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama.
An aviation security officer wearing a protective mask guards Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 15.
Nepalese nationals who were in Wuhan leave a Nepal Airlines aircraft at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on February 16. The chartered plane brought back 175 nationals from Hubei Province.
A classroom is being cleaned to prepare students for returning to school in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 15th.
A large-screen message appears to support the ongoing fight against the corona virus during a Premier League football game between Southampton and Burnley FC on February 15 in Southampton, England.
A traffic police officer checks a car in Xiaogan, China, during a snowfall on February 15.
People wearing face masks do physical exercises on February 15 in a park in Beijing.
Two buses leave the port where the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess docks in Yokohama on February 15.
A woman wears a protective mask while holding a rose in her hand on Valentine’s Day while she waits for the subway at a station during rush hour in Beijing on February 14th.
A passenger reacts when he disembarks from the Westerdam cruise ship in Sihanoukville on February 14, where the liner has docked after being refused entry to other Asian ports for fear of the COVID-19 outbreak.
People wearing facial masks watch during a rehearsal of the 2020 Olympic Games torch relay in Tokyo, Japan on February 15.
Students hold flags and posters during an activity that shows support for China’s fight against COVID-19 on February 14 at a school in Ayutthaya province, Thailand.
A sand sculpture can be seen on a beach on the east coast, created by Indian sand artist Manas Sahoo to alert visitors to the new corona virus in Puri, India, on February 14.
A worker wears a protective mask suit as he checks customer temperature in a Beijing shopping area on February 14.
A woman wears a mask while riding a bus in downtown Shanghai, China on February 13.
Passengers and children stand on the deck of the Diamond Princess cruise ship on February 13, while the ship’s passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan. On board this quarantined ship, 219 people tested positive for the virus.
Pedestrians with face masks walk through an underground passage in Tokyo on February 13. The Japanese government will approve 15.3 billion yen ($ 140 million) to fight the virus, the Prime Minister’s office said on February 14.
Family members of Pakistani students studying in Wuhan gather on February 13th in front of the Chinese consulate in Lahore, Pakistan, to evacuate their children from the Chinese city.
The Norwegian jewel cruise ship is banned while health officials in Sydney, Australia, test passengers on COVID-19 on February 14.
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen (C) speaks to passengers aboard the Westerdam cruise ship in Sihanoukville on February 14, where the liner was docked on February 13 after being refused entry to other Asian ports for fear of the virus.
Jay Butler, deputy director of infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), speaks to the media on February 13 at the Emergency Operations Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
A woman poses for a photo in Chinatown, New York, New York, on February 13. Originally from Kazakhstan, she said that she had lived in New York for two years.
A face mask florist puts on gloves while working at a florist in a Beijing mall on February 13.
The Westerdam cruise ship can be seen passing fishing boats as it approaches the port in Sihanoukville on February 13, where the liner was given permission to dock after being refused entry to other Asian ports for fear of the virus .
An employee scans the temperature of visitors to the Singapore Airshow on February 13th.
An employee receives a payment from a customer via a container on a stick in Beijing on February 12. A ramp has also been set up to deliver groceries from the counter.
Visitors wear protective masks as they walk through an almost empty shopping mall in Beijing on February 12th.
Customers have lunch in Hong Kong on February 12 with a transparent plastic plate on the table to isolate each other and prevent the virus from spreading.
An almost empty subway can be seen in Beijing on February 12.
Japan Self-Defense Force members attach a military vehicle to a diamond princess gate on February 12.
A security guard wears a face mask on February 12 in a subway in Beijing.
Workers wear masks when they walk outside their dormitory in an electronics factory in Shanghai on February 12th.
A civil servant checks the temperature of passengers at a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon in Jdaidit Yabws on February 12 as a precaution.
A man wears a protective mask at Shanghai Railway Station in China on February 12.
A laboratory technician helps a colleague remove the protective suit after leaving a laboratory in Shenyang, China, on February 12.
A woman repairs her mask while she waits for tourists at her store in Chang Siam Park in Pattaya, Thailand, on February 12.
A worker checks the temperature of a customer in a supermarket in Beijing on February 11.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks at a press conference on February 11 in Geneva, Switzerland, about the novel corona virus.
People wave to the family aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked on February 11 at Daikoku Pier in Yokohama, Japan.
Healthcare workers in protective clothing evacuate residents from a public house in Hong Kong on February 11.
Tourists wear protective face masks during their visit to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 11.
A Chinese couple wears plastic coats and protective masks as they shop for groceries in a supermarket in Beijing on February 11th.
Spectators walk past a thermal imaging camera at Ulsan Munsu football stadium in Ulsan, South Korea on February 11, prior to the AFC Champions League Group F game between Ulsan Hyundai and FC Tokyo.
Medical workers wear protective masks on February 11th at El Alto Airtport on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia.
Media officials will be standing near the Diamond Princess cruise ship on February 11 at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, where dozens of passengers have tested positive for coronavirus.
On February 10th, people wear masks as a precaution at the South Korean station in Seoul.
A resident wearing a protective face mask looks onto Patan Durbar Square in Patan, Nepal on February 10.
A Malaysian royal guard wears a protective mask as he stands guard in front of the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 10.
Tourists wearing face masks visit Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea on February 10.
People wear protective masks while waiting to cross the street in Hong Kong on February 10th.
A worker in a protective suit carries a fog machine while others prepare to disinfect a store in Shanghai on February 9.
A plane with 150 British prisoners caught in Wuhan after the coronavirus outbreak lands at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire near London, England on February 9th.
The local health government and members of the medical director spoke to the media at Son Espases hospital in February 9 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, where a case of coronavirus was discovered.
A group of 20 Germans evacuated from Wuhan leaves Tegel Airport in a convoy after arriving in Berlin on February 9 in an Air Force plane.
Brazilian citizens from Wuhan arrive at Anapolis Air Force Base in Brazil on February 9.
A passenger with a mask walks in front of Shanghai Railway Station in China on February 8.
The workers manufacture protective clothing on February 8 in a factory in Wuxi, China. The factory, which used to make suits and sportswear, stopped producing protective clothing as demand increased due to the ongoing outbreak of the corona virus.
Family members of World Dream cruise ship passengers moored at Kai Tak cruise terminal on February 8 and waved on the shore in Hong Kong. The cruise ship, with approximately 1,800 passengers, was quarantined on February 8 in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor. Several passengers from On a previous World Dream cruise to mainland China, the new corona virus was found when they returned home.
A Hindu devotee wears a mask as she carries a milk jug on her head in a shrine in the Batu Caves during the Thaipusam Festival in Kuala Lumpur on February 8.
French Health and Solidarity Minister Agnès Buzyn is leaving the company after attending a meeting in Paris, France, on February 8, 2019, about the 2019 Coronavirus n-CoV situation. The minister said five British citizens, including one child, had tested positive for the new corona virus in France.
Tourists with face masks line up near a departure gate at the airport in Bali, Indonesia on February 8th. Thousands of Chinese tourists are reported to have been stranded in Bali after all flights to and from China were stopped.
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media during a press conference on the coronavirus situation in Hong Kong on February 8. Lam said the government had bought 48 million masks and received 17 million more from China to address Hong Kong’s lack of masks.
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has his temperature checked during a visit to a clinic in Gyeonggi, South Korea, on February 8.
People wearing masks walk in a Hong Kong subway station on February 7th.
People watch on February 7 from the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. Approximately 64 passengers on the ship tested positive for the virus. Another ship, the World Dream, was docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong and quarantined. It has 3,600 passengers and crew on board.
Flight attendants wearing protective clothing and masks serve Canadians evacuated from the outbreak of the novel corona virus in an American charter plane from China, snacks on another plane that takes them from Vancouver International Airport to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton, Richmond , Canada, on February 7th.
A disinfectant worker in protective clothing sterilizes a restaurant in the Tong-in market in Seoul on February 7.
People fill with food in a supermarket in Singapore on February 7 after the country drew attention to orange in the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Members of the Coronavirus Task Force from U.S. President Donald Trump – (LR) director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun – attend a press conference About the Virus in Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, on February 7th.
Passengers with masks arrive at Tom Jobim International Airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 7.
On February 7, people in Thai Nguyen, Vietnam, spray chemicals to sterilize vehicles against the virus.
A woman hangs a Japanese flag that says “Lack of Medicines” on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is moored at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 7.
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a press conference on February 7 at the disease control centers in Taipei, Taiwan, about the situation of the coronavirus.
Spectators wear masks while participating in the figure skating championships of the four continents in Seoul on February 6th.
Emergency team members participate in an exercise to prepare for the possible arrival of coronavirus-infected passengers on February 6 at Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.
The airport security staff will check passengers on February 6 using a heat sensor screen at Hong Kong International Airport.
A tourist receives a free face mask from Buddhist volunteers in Hanoi on February 6.
Nurses check the temperature of visitors at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on February 5.
Joe Parisi, general manager of Dane County, discussed the first confirmed case of coronavirus in a Wisconsin resident as Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway watched during a press conference on February 5 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Passengers watch as ambulances transfer coronavirus-positive passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess to a hospital after the ship arrived at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 6.
On February 5, a group of medical personnel met evacuees carried by a Russian military plane at an airport outside of Tyumen, Russia. Russia evacuated 144 people, Russians and nationals from Belarus, Ukraine and Armenia, from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, that day. All evacuees are quarantined for two weeks in a sanatorium in the Tyumen region of western Siberia, government officials said.
Protective workers are seen on February 5 on Japanese Coast Guard boats in Yokohama that take patients from the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess.
Workers wearing protective equipment spray disinfectant on a street at Namdaemun market in Seoul on February 5.
A nurse from the Ministry of Health measures the temperature of a passenger arriving from France at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on February 4.
Facial mask workers are seen on February 4 at a hotel near Algiers, Algeria, where people from Wuhan were evacuated.
Sylvie Briand, head of the Infection Hazard Management Department at the World Health Organization (WHO), will attend a coronavirus press conference in Geneva on February 4.
The beds will be set up on February 4 at an exhibition center in Wuhan that has been converted into a hospital.
This handout photo, published by the Malaysian Ministry of Health, shows how citizens are led by health officials on a bus when they arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on February 4.
People wear face masks when they do their everyday life on February 4th in Singapore.
Medical workers went on strike outside the Hong Kong Hospital Bureau on February 4, demanding that the Chinese border be closed.
A nurse checks a visitor’s temperature as part of the coronavirus screening at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on February 3.
Young men are wearing masks to protect them from the new corona virus when they take a military service exam for the Seoul National Service on February 3.
On February 3, medical workers went on strike near Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong to urge the government to close the border with mainland China to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Health care workers wearing protective gear interact with passengers at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on February 2.
Police bypass the signs before Myanmar students evacuated on a charter flight from Wuhan are evacuated to Mandalay International Airport in Myanmar on February 2.
Members of the Association for Social and Cultural Cooperation in Sri Lanka and China (ASLCSCC) hold candles on February 1 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, during a vigil to pray for people suffering from coronavirus worldwide.
An employee renovates the street on February 1 at an entrance to a residential complex in Beijing.
Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (R) and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn made a joint statement on February 1 in Bonn on the evacuation of more than 100 German citizens from Wuhan after the outbreak of the corona virus.
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks to the press after a Turkish cargo plane with 42 passengers from Wuhan landed at Etimesgut Military Airport in Ankara, Turkey, on February 1.
Customers wear protective masks when shopping in a store in Alhambra, California, USA on January 31.
Arnaud Fontanet, director of the global health department at the Pasteur Institute, speaks at a press conference in Paris on January 31 about the latest findings on the corona virus.
People wear face masks when shopping in a supermarket in Beijing on January 31.
Masks are seen in a pharmacy in Seoul on January 31.
Students pray for the victims of the corona virus at a school in Chandigarh, India on January 31.
The police wear protective masks when they stand guard in Beijing on January 31.
Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health medical staff is preparing to screen passengers at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia on January 31.
Airport epidemiological surveillance personnel at a medical aid station at Terminal F of Sheremetyevo International Airport in Khimki, Russia, on January 31.
Officials are making preparations in the Turkish Air Force’s A400M cargo plane at the Etimesgut military airbase in Ankara, which is scheduled to depart for China on January 31 to fly Turkish nationals from Wuhan.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, and Didier Houssin, Chairman of the Emergency Committee, at the opening of the second session of the Emergency Committee on Pneumonia of International Health Regulations (IHR) due to the novel 2019 coronavirus nCoV in Geneva on January 30.
A technician demonstrates sample analysis to prepare for the investigation of possible cases of coronavirus on January 30 at the Public Health Institute of Chile (ISP) in Santiago, Chile.
China’s US Ambassador Zhang Jun said in a press conference that over 130 patients in New York City were cured of coronavirus pneumonia on January 31.
Passengers are seen aboard the Costa Smeralda cruise ship docked in the Italian port of Civitavecchia on January 30. The ship was quarantined for fear of coronaviruses, but the passengers were later allowed to disembark.
Medical personnel wearing protective clothing are seen on January 29 in a ward specializing in the treatment of people who may be infected with the virus, at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, India.
Travelers wear a protective mask at check-in on January 30 at Changi Airport in Singapore.
An official from the Pakistani-based Chinese company (R) uses a thermal gun to check the temperature of the company’s drivers in Islamabad, Pakistan, on January 30 after the authorities instructed them to take preventive measures against the virus.
As a precaution, older men wear masks in a park in Hong Kong on January 30.
A worker uses a thermometer to check a customer’s temperature when he enters a Starbucks store in Beijing on January 30th.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a press conference in Taipei on January 30 about the outbreak of the corona virus.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (C) of Thailand speaks to journalists during a visit to Suvarnabhumi Airport to review measures to monitor passengers upon arrival in Bangkok on January 29.
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Health Minister Mikhail Murashko at a meeting to prevent the spread of the virus in Moscow on January 29.
As a precaution, children are wearing face masks after Nepal confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country on January 29 at the Matribhumi School in Madhyapur Thimi, Nepal.
Passengers from China will be checked by Saudi Ministry of Health officials on January 29 when they arrive at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Passengers arriving on flights wear protective masks at Auckland International Airport, New Zealand on January 29.
An ambulance with a Japanese citizen returned from Wuhan who showed flu-like symptoms during flight screening for coronavirus leaves Haneda Airport in Tokyo on January 29.
Die Schüler desinfizieren ihre Hände, bevor sie am 28. Januar in eine Schule in Phnom Penh eintreten. Das kambodschanische Gesundheitsministerium berichtete am 27. Januar über den ersten Fall von Coronavirus im Land.
Eine Frau mit einer Schutzmaske betet am vierten Tag des neuen Mondjahres am 28. Januar in Taipeh im Lungshan-Tempel.
Paramilitärische Offiziere mit Gesichtsmasken bewachen am 27. Januar das Tiananmen-Tor in Peking.
Dr. David Williams, der Chief Medical Officer von Ontario (C), spricht als Dr. Eileen de Villa, Gesundheitsbeauftragte der Stadt Toronto (L), und Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontarios stellvertretende Chief Medical Officer für Gesundheit, während Eine Pressekonferenz über das Coronavirus im Queens Park in Toronto, Kanada, am 27. Januar. Die Gesundheitsbehörden von Ontario kündigten die Bestätigung des ersten Coronavirus-Falls in Toronto sowie einen mutmaßlichen zweiten Fall des Virus in der Stadt an.
Bilder, die mit einem Wärmebildgerät aufgenommen wurden, um die Temperaturen ankommender Passagiere an einer Quarantänestation zu überprüfen, werden am 26. Januar auf einem Monitor am internationalen Flughafen Oscar Arnulfo Romero in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, angezeigt.
Ein Mitglied der Sicherheitskräfte steht am 26. Januar vor dem Pandemiezentrum, in dem ein mutmaßlicher Fall von Coronavirus am internationalen Flughafen Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan, Elfenbeinküste, beobachtet wird.
Ein Banner, das von indischen Gesundheitspersonal platziert wurde, wird am 26. Januar während eines Coronavirus-Informationslagers für Reisende an einem Grenzübergang zwischen Indien und Nepal in der Nähe von Siliguri, Indien, gesehen.
(LR) Sabine Hagenauer von der Infektionsabteilung der 4. medizinischen Abteilung des Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Krankenhauses, Michael Binder, Ärztlicher Direktor des Wiener Krankenhausverbandes, und Judith Aberle von der Abteilung für Virologie der Medizinischen Universität Wien halten eine Pressekonferenz bei Kaiser -Franz-Josef-Krankenhaus in Wien, Österreich, am 26. Januar. Ein chinesischer Flugbegleiter wurde im Krankenhaus mit Grippesymptomen unter Quarantäne gestellt, was von den Behörden als erster Coronavirus-Fall des Landes vermutet wurde.
Ein Gesundheitspersonal überprüft am 25. Januar die Temperatur einer Frau, die eine U-Bahnstation in Peking betritt.
Carrie Lam, Geschäftsführerin von Hongkong, spricht am 25. Januar auf einer Pressekonferenz in Hongkong. Lam kündigte einen stadtweiten Virusnotfall an und ordnete die Absage aller offiziellen Reisen nach Festlandchina und die Schließung der Schule bis zum 17. Februar an.
Sicherheitspersonal in Gefahrstoffanzügen misst am 25. Januar die Körpertemperatur des Passagiers am Eingang einer U-Bahnstation in Peking.
Ein Desinfektionsarbeiter, der Schutzkleidung trägt, sprüht am 24. Januar in einem Zug am SRT-Bahnhof in Seoul eine antiseptische Lösung.
Dr. Allison Arwady, Kommissarin des Chicago Department of Public Health, spricht am 24. Januar in Chicago, Illinois, USA, mit Reportern über einen Patienten, bei dem Coronavirus diagnostiziert wurde.
Ein Beamter von Rospotrebnadzor (Russischer Bundesdienst für die Überwachung des Schutzes der Verbraucherrechte und des menschlichen Wohlbefindens) verwendet ein Wärmebildgerät, um eine Temperaturkontrolle von Passagieren durchzuführen, die am 1. Januar mit einem Flugzeug aus Cam Rahn, Vietnam, in Russland am internationalen Flughafen Krasnojarsk ankommen. 23.
Francisco Alvarez, der regionale Gesundheitsbeauftragte, spricht am 23. Januar im Hafen von Valparaiso, Chile, mit Hafenarbeitern über das neue Coronavirus.
Sanitärarbeiter sprühen am 24. Januar ein Desinfektionsmittel an der Suseo Station in Seoul.
Ein Passagier hält ein Dokument der australischen Regierung in Bezug auf das Coronavirus hoch, als Passagiere am 23. Januar am internationalen Flughafen Sydney in Australien ankommen.
Einheimische tragen Gesichtsmasken, wenn sie vor dem Neujahrsfest in Taipeh am 23. Januar 2020 in einem Geschäft stöbern. Einen Tag zuvor hat Taiwan aufgrund von Bedenken aufgehört, Reisegruppen nach Wuhan, China, zu schicken oder Reisegruppen aus Wuhan, China, zu empfangen der Cornonavirus-Ausbruch.
Das Flughafenpersonal untersucht Thermoscanner, während es am 23. Januar auf dem internationalen Flughafen Manila auf den Philippinen nach ankommenden Passagieren sucht.
Passagiere, die aus China anreisen, werden am 22. Januar am internationalen Flughafen Kolkata in Indien überprüft. In den indischen Städten Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad und Cochin wurden Screening-Zentren eingerichtet, abgesehen von drei Flughäfen in Delhi, Mumbai und Kolkata Coronavirus.
Der Generaldirektor der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nimmt nach einer Sitzung des Notfallausschusses der Internationalen Gesundheitsvorschriften (IHR) an einer Pressekonferenz teil, um über den Ausbruch der Lungenentzündung in China und anderen Ländern aufgrund des Jahres 2019 zu diskutieren -nCoV in Genf am 22. Januar.
Ein Arbeiter desinfiziert am 22. Januar einen Bahnhof in Wuhan.
Passagiere tragen am 22. Januar Masken an einer U-Bahnstation in Hongkong.
Der stellvertretende australische Premierminister Michael McCormack (L) und Premierminister Scott Morrison (C) werden vom Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy im National Incident Room des Gesundheitsministeriums in Canberra, Australien, über die Maßnahmen zur Bekämpfung des Virus informiert am 22. Januar.
Li Bin (C), Vizeminister der Nationalen Gesundheitskommission Chinas, beantwortet Fragen während einer Pressekonferenz am 22. Januar.
Der kasachische Mitarbeiter des sanitär-epidemiologischen Dienstes verwendet einen thermischen Scanner, um Reisende aus China zu erkennen, bei denen möglicherweise Symptome im Zusammenhang mit dem Coronavirus am internationalen Flughafen Almaty in Kasachstan am 21. Januar auftreten.
Die Menschen gehen am 21. Januar im Huashan-Krankenhaus in Shanghai neben Beschilderungen mit detaillierten Hygienepraktiken, um die Ausbreitung des Coronavirus zu verhindern.
Health officials watch travelers on a thermographic monitor at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, on Jan. 21.
The Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, where a number of people related to the market fell ill with the virus, sits closed in Wuhan on Jan. 21.
Medical staff transfer patients to Jinyintan hospital where patients infected with the coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan on Jan. 20.
A stock investor checks prices at a brokerage house in Fuyang, China, on Jan. 21. China’s market went down by 1.4 percent after the news of the coronavirus.
A passenger walks past a notice for passengers from Wuhan, displayed near a quarantine station at Narita International Airport in Japan on Jan. 17.
Dozens of diggers work to build a new hospital in Wuhan, on Jan. 25. Due to the large number of infected people, the government decided to establish a temporary 1,000-bed hospital.
Aber die Zahl der Todesopfer stieg wieder an. Die Zahl der Sterbenden in Krankenhäusern stieg am Freitag um 554 oder 7% auf 8.598, nachdem sie am Donnerstag um 5% gestiegen war.
Die Zahl der Menschen, die in Pflegeheimen starben – nach unvollständigen Daten, die mehrere Tage umfassen und nicht alle Pflegeheime umfassen – stieg um 433 oder 10% auf 4.599 und macht nun mehr als ein Drittel der Gesamtmaut aus.
Ein Pariser Pflegeheim, in dem mehr als 20 Menschen gestorben sind, habe der Regierung die Zahl der Todesopfer noch nicht gemeldet, teilte ein Gesundheitsbeamter am Freitag mit.
Die Zahl der registrierten Coronavirus-Infektionen nahm ebenfalls rasch zu. Im Gegensatz zu anderen großen Ländern wie Italien, Spanien und den Vereinigten Staaten, die eine einzige Gesamtzahl für Coronavirus-Fälle melden, gibt Frankreich zwei getrennte Zahlen an: eine für Krankenhäuser und eine für Pflegeheime.
Die Zahl der bestätigten Coronavirus-Infektionen in Krankenhäusern stieg am vierten Tag in Folge um 5% und erreichte 90.676.
Die Zahl der Fälle in Pflegeheimen – einschließlich bestätigter, wahrscheinlicher und möglicher Fälle – stieg um 2.778 oder 9% auf 34.193.
Die weit verbreitete COVID-19-Seite der Johns Hopkins University (http://www.drstat.com), auf der bestätigte und mutmaßlich positive Fälle ausgewertet werden, bezifferte die kombinierte Zahl auf 125.930, womit Frankreich hinter den USA, Spanien und Italien den vierten Platz belegt.
Ein Ministerialbeamter sagte, dass die Fälle von Krankenhäusern und Pflegeheimen nicht einfach addiert werden können, da es einige Überschneidungen gibt, da einige bestätigte Fälle in Pflegeheimen in der Anzahl der bestätigten Fälle in Krankenhäusern enthalten sind.
Um das Vorhandensein von COVID-19 in Pflegeheimen festzustellen, testet Frankreich nur die ersten drei vermuteten Fälle. Bei anderen Bewohnern mit Symptomen wird eine Infektion vermutet.
Das Ministerium konnte nicht sofort eine Aufschlüsselung der bestätigten und wahrscheinlichen Fälle in Pflegeheimen vorlegen, sagte jedoch, es arbeite daran, das Problem zu lösen.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sandra Maler)