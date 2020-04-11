The French corona virus claims more than 13,000 victims as the number of deaths in nursing homes increases

3/3 DIA

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS (Reuters) – The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France increased by almost 987 or 8% to 13,197 as the number of deaths in nursing homes increased but fewer people were in intensive care, like that Effects of nationwide detention showed.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus infections in the country increased by 7,120 to 124,869, although the ministry does not provide a total number. Instead, the number was divided between cases in hospitals and cases in nursing homes.

This total is expected to increase as nearly 5,000 out of 7,400 government households have reported coronavirus cases to the government, a ministerial official told Reuters.

The health ministry said Friday that 7,004 people were in intensive care, a decrease of 62 or 0.9% after a 1% decrease on Thursday.

“We seem to be reaching a plateau, albeit at a high level,” Ministry of Health director Jerome Salomon told a daily video press conference.

Related Slideshow: Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19) (provided by Photo Services)

182/182 SLIDES

Aber die Zahl der Todesopfer stieg wieder an. Die Zahl der Sterbenden in Krankenhäusern stieg am Freitag um 554 oder 7% auf 8.598, nachdem sie am Donnerstag um 5% gestiegen war.

Die Zahl der Menschen, die in Pflegeheimen starben – nach unvollständigen Daten, die mehrere Tage umfassen und nicht alle Pflegeheime umfassen – stieg um 433 oder 10% auf 4.599 und macht nun mehr als ein Drittel der Gesamtmaut aus.

Ein Pariser Pflegeheim, in dem mehr als 20 Menschen gestorben sind, habe der Regierung die Zahl der Todesopfer noch nicht gemeldet, teilte ein Gesundheitsbeamter am Freitag mit.

Die Zahl der registrierten Coronavirus-Infektionen nahm ebenfalls rasch zu. Im Gegensatz zu anderen großen Ländern wie Italien, Spanien und den Vereinigten Staaten, die eine einzige Gesamtzahl für Coronavirus-Fälle melden, gibt Frankreich zwei getrennte Zahlen an: eine für Krankenhäuser und eine für Pflegeheime.

Die Zahl der bestätigten Coronavirus-Infektionen in Krankenhäusern stieg am vierten Tag in Folge um 5% und erreichte 90.676.

Die Zahl der Fälle in Pflegeheimen – einschließlich bestätigter, wahrscheinlicher und möglicher Fälle – stieg um 2.778 oder 9% auf 34.193.

Die weit verbreitete COVID-19-Seite der Johns Hopkins University (http://www.drstat.com), auf der bestätigte und mutmaßlich positive Fälle ausgewertet werden, bezifferte die kombinierte Zahl auf 125.930, womit Frankreich hinter den USA, Spanien und Italien den vierten Platz belegt.

Ein Ministerialbeamter sagte, dass die Fälle von Krankenhäusern und Pflegeheimen nicht einfach addiert werden können, da es einige Überschneidungen gibt, da einige bestätigte Fälle in Pflegeheimen in der Anzahl der bestätigten Fälle in Krankenhäusern enthalten sind.

Um das Vorhandensein von COVID-19 in Pflegeheimen festzustellen, testet Frankreich nur die ersten drei vermuteten Fälle. Bei anderen Bewohnern mit Symptomen wird eine Infektion vermutet.

Das Ministerium konnte nicht sofort eine Aufschlüsselung der bestätigten und wahrscheinlichen Fälle in Pflegeheimen vorlegen, sagte jedoch, es arbeite daran, das Problem zu lösen.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sandra Maler)