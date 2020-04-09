The French economy in recession after a catastrophic first quarter

Hit by the Covid-19 epidemic, the French economy collapsed in the first quarter, becoming the first major economy to fall into a recession that promises to be unprecedented since the end of the Second World War.

According to an estimate published Wednesday by the Banque de France, GDP fell by around 6% in the first three months of the year, the worst quarterly performance of the French economy since 1945.

With GDP already down 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to INSEE, France is therefore technically in recession.

It is the first G7 country to formalize this entry into recession, but Italy and Japan should follow after having already fallen into the red in the last quarter of 2019.

With an economy that stagnated at the end of 2019, Germany should narrowly escape it immediately, although a contraction of its economy by 9.8% is expected this quarter, according to forecasts by its main economic institutes.

Barely a month ago, however, the Banque de France was still counting on a small growth of 0.1% for the past quarter, but it was before the Covid-19 epidemic spread massively over the territory and confinement was not imposed on March 17.

In March alone, activity fell 17%, revealing itself over the last fortnight lower by about a third (-32%) than normal, according to the French central bank.

– “Stun effect” –

Since 1945, only the second quarter of 1968, with the events of May, had experienced a collapse “of the same order of magnitude,” she notes. GDP then fell 5.3%.

Patrick Martin, CEO of Medef, mentioned on RFI “an effect of amazement”. According to him, the executive did not “sufficiently emphasize that, including in the service of health security, it was necessary to maintain an economic activity”.

Without advancing on an annual forecast, the Banque de France considers that each fortnight of confinement will lead to a loss of GDP of 1.5% over one year.

In late March, INSEE also mentioned a loss of 6 points of GDP this year if the confinement lasted two months. A less and less improbable scenario, since the executive plans to extend it beyond April 15.

April will be “at least as bad as the last fortnight in March,” said Banque de France governor François Villeroy de Galhau on RTL. “Growth will be strongly negative in 2020”, before a “rebound” in 2021.

Monday, the Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire had already warned to expect a contraction in the economy “far beyond” the -2.9% recorded in 2009 after the financial crisis of 2008, the worst performance of the French economy since 1945.

The government will present “in the next few days” a new draft revised budget, in particular to review the currently selected forecast of a 1% recession this year, which has become largely obsolete, he said on Wednesday leaving the council. ministers.

Mr. Le Maire has repeatedly compared “the shock” to the great depression that followed the stock market crash of 1929, emphasizing the issue: “to avoid the sinking”.

– “No time to count” –

Certain sectors are not very far from it, such as air transport or tourism, affected by the spread of the epidemic in Asia.

According to the Banque de France, the largest activity losses in March concerned construction, trade, transport, accommodation and catering. The industry is barely resisting with factories that have run at just over half their capacity.

What justify the hundreds of billions of euros that the government is ready to mobilize to support businesses and wages. “We will maintain them for the duration of this health and economic crisis,” assured Le Maire.

“Today is not the time to count”, also believes François Villeroy de Galhau, adding however that “it will not last forever” and hoping “a gradual exit from confinement”.

“Whatever the scenario, we cannot assume a return to normal (…) during the year 2020”, estimated Philippe Waechter, chief economist at Ostrum Asset Management in a published note Wednesday. He anticipates a decline in GDP “at least 10% to 15% compared to 2019, with a contraction until June, then a stabilization of activity.