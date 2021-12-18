The French foreign minister travels to Algeria to re-establish ties.

ANKARA (Turkey)

In the midst of a row over French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Algeria on Wednesday.

During his visit, Le Drian will meet with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra, according to a statement from France’s Foreign Ministry.

The visit is intended to “evaluate and relaunch French-Algerian relations,” according to the ministry.

Since late September, tensions between France and Algeria have risen as a result of Macron’s remarks about Algeria’s colonial past.

Macron claimed that “there was a colonization before the French colonial rule” in Algeria, alluding to the Ottoman presence in the country between 1514 and 1830, in an attempt to atone for the country’s atrocious colonial past.

Algerians have reacted angrily to Macron’s remarks.

Algeria retaliated by recalling its ambassador to France and prohibiting French military planes from flying over Algerian airspace.

*In Ankara, Bassel Barakat wrote this article.