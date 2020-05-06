The French have gained an average of 2.5 kg since the start of containment

A majority of French people (57%) have gained weight since the start of confinement, with weight gain estimated on average at 2.5 kg per person, between lack of physical activity and snacking, according to an Ifop study for Darwin Nutrition specialized site.

About 56% of men and 58% of women have experienced weight gain: 2.7 kg on average for men and 2.3 kg for women.

Unemployed and low-educated people are more affected by this weight gain, stresses the study, which also notes that people in couples with children are more concerned than singles.

As a result of confinement, 42% of those questioned declared having had “tensions or heated discussions” with their spouses about the distribution of the load linked to the preparation of meals and 41% argued over the content of the menu.

Within the couple, it is mainly women who prepare the majority of meals: 71% of French women in couples declare that they prepare the majority of meals in confined households while only 21% of men living in couples participate more in the preparation of meal than before confinement.

42% of respondents also devote more time to preparing meals and aperitifs before meals have become more frequent (for 42% of respondents).

On the “junk food” side, 73% of French people consume chocolate at least once a week (same proportion of men as women) and 61% of cold meats (70% of men, 57% of women).

After confinement, more than half of the respondents (56%) plan to eat healthier, but only 18% plan to diet.

This Ifop study was carried out by online self-administered questionnaire from 24 to 27 April 2020 with a sample of 3,045 people, representative of the population aged 18 and over residing in mainland France.