The French parliament has given the vaccine a green light.

To enter public places, anyone over the age of 16 must present a vaccination certificate.

Shweta Desai is the author of this article.

NEW YORK

As part of the government’s latest efforts to combat COVID-19, France’s parliament gave final approval on Sunday to a contentious vaccine pass bill aimed at restricting the movement of unvaccinated people in public places.

The lower house of parliament voted 215 to 58 in favor, with seven abstentions.

The Macron government will still be unable to put the law into effect right away, as opposition lawmakers plan to seek final approval from the country’s highest constitutional authority, the Constitutional Council.

After reviewing requests from lawmakers, the council could rule out certain contentious provisions.

Anyone over the age of 16 who wishes to enter restaurants, cafes, bars, cinemas, or sports halls, long-distance transportation, or any other crowded public place will be required to produce a vaccination certificate once the law takes effect.

Unvaccinated people will be unable to enter public places if they have a negative antigen or PCR test.

The bill was met with fierce opposition in both the upper and lower houses of parliament, with lawmakers criticizing President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial remarks that he wants to “piss off” the unvaccinated by restricting their movement in public spaces.

They questioned whether the government intended to address the public health crisis or was opposed to the unvaccinated’s right to choose.

According to Macron, the vaccine bill’s passage will persuade nearly 5.3 million people to get the vaccine, preventing the hospital system from becoming overburdened with COVID-19 cases.

France has the highest number of daily positive COVID-19 cases among European countries, with an average of 200,000 infections per day.

There have been 278,129 positive reports in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 24,887 patients in the hospital.